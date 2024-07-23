Vikings bring back cornerback Duke Shelley, a fan favorite in 2022
The Vikings announced that they have signed cornerback Duke Shelley, who became a fan favorite during his first stint in Minnesota in 2022. Shelley, who turns 28 in October, adds some depth and experience to the Vikings' cornerback room after spending last season with the Rams.
Shelley was originally a sixth-round pick by the Bears out of Kansas State in 2019. After playing 30 games for Chicago in three years, he was waived in final roster cuts in 2022 and landed on Minnesota's practice squad.
Shelley was then promoted to the active roster in early November and made a game-saving pass breakup in the Vikings' wild overtime win over the Bills. He totaled nearly 400 defensive snaps over the final nine games of the regular season, starting five of them and recording eight pass breakups and his first career interception — which happened to come against his former team, the Bears. He also started the Vikings' playoff loss against the Giants. In each of the final five games of the 2022 season, including the playoff game, Shelley had a PFF grade of at least 72.
Last offseason, Shelley signed with the Raiders in free agency. He was released before the season and landed with the Rams, appearing in 11 games but playing fewer than 100 defensive snaps. Now he's back in Minnesota, where he'll look to find some of his '22 magic again while playing under coordinator Brian Flores. The Vikings' scheme is much different than the one Ed Donatell operated two seasons ago.
The 5'8" Shelley should have an opportunity to compete for a roster spot and role with the Vikings during training camp. He joins a CB room that includes Byron Murphy Jr., Shaq Griffin, Mekhi Blackmon, and Akayleb Evans, as well as depth options Andrew Booth Jr., A.J. Green III, Jaylin Williams, and rookie Dwight McGlothern.