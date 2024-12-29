Vikings' Byron Murphy Jr. fined $11K for taunting against Seahawks
Vikings cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. was fined $11,255 for taunting in last Sunday's game against the Seahawks. After a big incompletion in the third quarter, Murphy stood over Seattle wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and looked down at him for a brief moment. He was not flagged in real time.
These are the six categories of misconduct that can draw fines from the NFL, as outlined in the CBA (via Sportico):
- Offense against a game official
- Player safety rules
- Fighting
- Sportsmanship
- Uniform
- Gang signing
Murphy's offense would fall under the sportsmanship category, although a fine for a very slight taunt that didn't get penalized at the time feels a little unnecessary.
Murphy has an $8.3 million base salary this year and $27 million in career earnings, so he'll be OK, but no one enjoys losing money. The fine money doesn't go to the league, it goes to the NFLPA Players Assistance Trust — which helps former players — and various charitable organizations.
In his sixth NFL season, Murphy has enjoyed a career year. The Vikings' top cornerback has a team-high six interceptions, 13 total passes defended, a forced fumble, and five tackles for loss. Murphy, who turns 27 in a few weeks, is setting himself for a big-time payday in free agency this spring.
