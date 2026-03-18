Vikings Sign New Punter, Former All-Pro Known for 'Banana Punt'

After losing Ryan Wright in free agency, the Minnesota Vikings have found their new punter in veteran Johnny Hekker.

Hekker and the Vikings have agreed to terms on a one-year deal. How much money the Vikings are paying Hekker hasn't been disclosed.

Hekker, 36, has played 14 NFL seasons, including the 2025 campaign with the Tennessee Titans. Before that, he spent 2022 to 2024 with the Carolina Panthers, and 2012 to 2021 with the Los Angeles Rams.

Hekker was the punter on the 2021-22 Rams team that won the Super Bowl. Kevin O'Connell was the offensive coordinator on that team, and wound up being hired as head coach of the Vikings a short time later.

By all measures, Hekker is a stud punter. His 46.8 yards per punt in 2025 with the Titans was equal to his career average. His net average was 40.3 last season, which is more than two yards shy of his career average (42.7). Of his 78 punts, seven went for touchbacks, which is actually the most he's had in a season in his decorated career.

Hekker was named First Team All-Pro as a punter in 2013, 2015, 2016, and 2017. He was Second Team All-Pro in 2014 and 2018, having been selected to the Pro Bowl all three seasons that he made the first team.

For context, Wright, who signed a four-year, $14 million deal with the New Orleans Saints, punted 65 times for the Vikings last season and was among the league leaders with only three touchdowns. Wright's career-high for touchdowns is also seven, which he set in as a 23-year-old in 2023 with the Vikings.

Wright averaged 49.0 yards per punt last season, with a net average of 44.5. He finished with 25 punts inside the 20-yard line.

Hekker is also well known as one of the best passing punters in NFL history, having converted his fair share of fake punts for first downs, including one against the Vikings during the 2018 season.

He's also recognized for the turning the ball sideways and dropping it before his punt, which makes the ball curve right, giving it the "banana punt" nickname.