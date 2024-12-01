Vikings-Cardinals inactives: Cam Robinson good to go for Minnesota
Vikings left tackle Cam Robinson (foot) is officially active for today's game against the Arizona Cardinals at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Robinson left last week's game against the Bears in the first quarter and did not return, but he progressed enough this week that he was a full participant in Friday's practice — though he was still listed as questionable heading into the weekend. Robinson and the Vikings are clearly satisfied with how his foot responded to that session, as he'll be out there at LT against the Cardinals.
The Vikings will again be without tight end Josh Oliver (ankle/wrist), who was ruled out on Friday. Their available TEs are T.J. Hockenson, Johnny Mundt, and Nick Muse, who was elevated from the practice squad on Saturday along with CB Nahshon Wright.
These are all of Minnesota's inactive players:
* TE Josh Oliver
* S Jay Ward
* G Ed Ingram
* C Michael Jurgens
* DL Levi Drake Rodriguez
* CB Dwight McGlothern
Ingram was benched a couple weeks ago for Dalton Risner at right guard. He's now a healthy scratch along with the rookie Jurgens, which means veteran Dan Feeney is presumably the backup at any of the three interior spots. Tackles David Quessenberry and Walter Rouse are also active.
Former Vikings DT Khyiris Tonga is among the inactives for the Cardinals. Rookie defensive lineman Darius Robinson, who was Arizona's first-round pick this year, is active and will make his NFL debut in Minneapolis.