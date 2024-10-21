Vikings-Colts Week 9 game flexed to Sunday Night Football
The Vikings-Colts game at U.S. Bank Stadium in Week 9 (Nov. 3) has been flexed to Sunday Night Football, the NFL announced on Monday. It'll be a 7:20 p.m. CT kickoff on NBC. This game replaces Eagles-Jaguars, which has been moved to a late-afternoon kickoff slot.
That means the Vikings will play in primetime in consecutive weeks. They're taking on the Rams in Los Angeles on Thursday night, and will then have ten days to prepare for the Colts. The Vikings also have a Monday night game against the Bears set for Week 15 — and it's possible another game could be flexed at some point due to their hot start to the season.
The Vikings lost to the Lions in a thriller on Sunday, but they've still exceeded national expectations in a big way during their 5-1 start. The Colts are coming off a win over the Dolphins that moved them to 4-3 this year. The last time these two teams played, the Vikings rallied from a 33-0 halftime deficit and pulled off the biggest comeback in NFL history.
Indianapolis has swung back and forth between Anthony Richardson and Joe Flacco at quarterback this season. Richardson has dealt with injuries and has struggled as a passer when healthy, completing fewer than 49 percent of his attempts with twice as many interceptions as touchdowns.