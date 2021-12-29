Vikings’ Dalvin Cook Comes Off COVID List, Adam Thielen Has Season-Ending Ankle Surgery

The Vikings get one of their top weapons back but lose another.

The reserve lists give and the reserve lists take.

On the same day the Vikings activated RB Dalvin Cook off the COVID list, they placed WR Adam Thielen on IR following his season-ending ankle surgery. So they get one of their top three offensive weapons back ahead of a must-win game at Lambeau Field against the league-leading Packers, but lose another.

The Athletic’s Chad Graff was the first to report that Thielen had surgery on his ankle on Tuesday. With roughly a one-month recovery timeline, the only way Thielen would have a chance to play again this season is if the Vikings not only get to the playoffs, but make a deep run.

Thielen initially suffered a high-ankle sprain early in Minnesota’s Week 13 loss to the Lions. After sitting out the next two games, he returned against the Rams but aggravated the injury and wound up playing just 23 snaps, catching three passes.

Even at age 31, Thielen remained an elite red-zone and third-down asset for Kirk Cousins and the Vikings’ offense, when healthy. He still leads the team with 10 total touchdowns, despite missing several games. Thielen carried over the momentum from his 14-TD season in 2020 and will look to bounce back in 2022.

Getting Cook back is big for the Vikings. Alexander Mattison is a talented running back, but Cook is a much more complete and explosive player. He racked up 226 total yards and four touchdowns in the Vikings’ upset win in Green Bay last season.

In other news, the Vikings designated TE Ben Ellefson to return from IR and got practice squad CB Tye Smith off the COVID list. Rookie DE Patrick Jones II was placed on the COVID list and TE Tyler Conklin was absent from the team’s practice on Wednesday.

