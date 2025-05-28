Vikings' duo skyrockets in rankings of NFL's elite edge rushers
The Minnesota Vikings' star pass rushing duo of Jonathan Greenard and Andrew Van Ginkel have been named among the top 32 edge rushers in the league by Pro Football Focus. Combined, Greenard and Van Ginkel tallied 23.5 sacks in their debut season with the Vikings in 2024.
Greenard and Van Ginkel both placed in PFF's top 20, coming in at No. 15 and No. 17, respectively. PFF's Ryan Smith said Greenard "thrived" in Brian Flores' defense, while Van Ginkel delivered "the most productive season of his career."
Coming over from Houston, Greenard finished with 12.0 sacks while recording the third most pressures (80) in the league. For his efforts, Greenard earned the first Pro Bowl selection of his career.
In coming to Minnesota last offseason, Van Ginkel reunited with Flores, who was his head coach in Miami. Along with his outstanding pass rushing ability — 11.5 sacks and 50 pressures — Van Ginkel flashed his pass coverage ability, grabbing a pair of pick-sixes while registering an 81.0 pass coverage grade. That was second among all qualified edge rushers in 2024, trailing only Denver's Nik Bonitto, who had a 92.6 coverage grade across 68 pass coverage snaps, Van Ginkel had 212 pass coverage snaps.
Van Ginkel was named to his first Pro Bowl in 2024, while also earning Second Team All-Pro honors. Minnesota handed Van Ginkel a one-year, $23 million extension this offseason.
Among NFC North edge rushers, Greenard and Van Ginkel came in second and third, respectively, behind only Detroit's Aidan Hutchinson (No. 5 overall). Green Bay's Rashan Gary came in at No. 19, while Chicago's Montez Sweat checked in at No. 31.