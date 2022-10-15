Vikings Elevate Jacob Hollister to Active Roster, Downgrade D.J. Wonnum to Out

The Vikings will officially be without D.J. Wonnum on Sunday against the Dolphins. The third-year outside linebacker, who has 2.5 sacks in five games after recording eight sacks last season, is dealing with a non-COVID illness. He was downgraded to out on Saturday after initially being listed as questionable.

Wonnum is a notable loss for the Vikings. He's their No. 3 outside linebacker behind Za'Darius Smith and Danielle Hunter, but he actually has more sacks and pressures than Hunter. Despite playing roughly 30 snaps per game, Wonnum's 12 pressures are tied with Dalvin Tomlinson for second-most on the team. Smith leads the way with 18 pressures (and 3.5 sacks), while Hunter is fourth with ten pressures.

Wonnum, a 2020 fourth-round pick out of South Carolina, is a great athlete with the speed to beat tackles to the outside.

With Wonnum out, undrafted rookie Luiji Vilain will presumably be active as the Vikings' No. 4 outside linebacker behind Smith, Hunter, and Patrick Jones II, who slides up one spot. If Jones plays 20 defensive snaps, it will be his career high.

The Vikings also elevated veteran Jacob Hollister from the practice squad to the active roster to be their No. 3 tight end behind Irv Smith Jr. and Johnny Mundt. Ben Ellefson was placed on IR prior to last week's game. Rookie Nick Muse was elevated last week, but Hollister is the more experienced player and has now been in the Vikings' building for three weeks, so he's gaining familiarity with the offense.

Muse ended up only playing on special teams, but it wouldn't be surprising to see Hollister get a few offensive snaps. The 28-year-old is a sixth-year veteran who has seen regular season action with the Patriots, Seahawks, and Jaguars. Hollister has a career receiving line of 83 catches, 707 yards, and 7 touchdowns. He's also a capable blocker.

