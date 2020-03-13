Vikings Free Agency Preview: Can Minnesota Improve Without Major Cap Space?

As they head into the 2020 free agency period, the Vikings are in an interesting position. They made the playoffs in three of the last five years thanks to a homegrown core of players and an unusual amount of roster continuity, especially on the defensive side of the ball. Now, the Vikings are in the middle of an offseason that has already begun to produce more turnover than they've experienced since the first year of the Mike Zimmer era back in 2014.

First, the coaching staff was overhauled with a bevy of internal promotions and outside hires that came as the team replaced both its offensive and defensive coordinator. Roster moves have already began to take place, with three veteran defensive players – Xavier Rhodes, Linval Joseph, and Everson Griffen – hitting free agency as a result of being released (in the case of Rhodes and Joseph) or opting out of their contract (Griffen). That trio has started a combined 266 of 288 possible games since Zimmer arrived six years ago.

And the changes aren't over. Because the Vikings have locked up so many core players to high-paying extensions, and have an expensive quarterback in Kirk Cousins, there is more work to be done to continue creating cap space. There are also plenty of decisions to be made about which free agents to attempt to retain and which to let walk. The Vikings won't be major players for outside free agents, but will need to find value in low-cost signings to help them win games in 2020.

After a season in which they went 10-6 and beat the Saints in the playoffs for the second time in three years, the Vikings will look to extend their window of contention, even with a changing roster. If they play their cards right, they might be able to even improve via both additions and subtractions, getting a little younger and a little cheaper but not necessarily a little worse.

2020 Unrestricted Free Agents

S Anthony Harris

CB Trae Waynes

CB Mackensie Alexander

DE Everson Griffen

DT Linval Joseph (released on Friday)

CB Xavier Rhodes (released on Friday)

OT Rashod Hill

DE Stephen Weatherly

S Andrew Sendejo

K Dan Bailey

P Britton Colquitt

QB Sean Mannion

G Dakota Dozier

RB Ameer Abdullah

C Brett Jones

WR Laquon Treadwell

LB Kentrell Brothers

TE David Morgan (released on Friday)

S Jayron Kearse

CB/PR Marcus Sherels

2020 Restricted Free Agents

FB CJ Ham

LB Eric Wilson

Salary Cap Space

After releasing Rhodes, Joseph, and Morgan, the Vikings have roughly $19-20 million in cap space. According to Spotrac.com, it's $19.33 million. OverTheCap.com has the number slightly higher, at $19.97 million. While they're no longer last in the NFL in cap space, as they were when they were around $10 million in the red prior to Griffen opting out, the Vikings are still firmly in the bottom ten.

There will be more moves coming to create additional space. Pricey left tackle Riley Reiff is a strong candidate to either be released – which would free up another $8.8 million – or to have his contract restructured. Many around the league expect Cousins to sign a back-loaded extension this offseason that would reduce his $31 million cap hit in 2020. And releasing disappointing starters Shamar Stephen and Pat Elflein would create a combined $4.4 million or so.

Free Agent Game Plan

The Vikings' three top free agents are all defensive backs: Anthony Harris, Trae Waynes, and Mackensie Alexander. Harris – the top safety on the FA market by far – likes it in Minnesota, but all the evidence suggests that the Vikings aren't going to spend $14 million annually on a long-term deal for him. They could look to bring back one of the two corners, Waynes or Alexander, so they don't have to rely entirely on Mike Hughes, Holton Hill, and additions via free agency or the draft at a critical position. It'll all depend on the level of interest from other teams, which will directly influence the cost for both players.

Of the three veterans mentioned earlier, Griffen would seem to be the most likely candidate to return to the team on a cheaper deal. It's possible Joseph could be back, though unlikely. Rhodes returning would be a shocker.

Reports have already indicated that the Vikings are interested in re-signing Sendejo, Hill, Colquitt, and Jones. Morgan will likely return if his knee is healthy. Weatherly wants to be back, but the Vikings will have to decide if that makes sense, and it may come down to whether or not Griffen is part of their plans. The Vikings should absolutely prioritize re-signing Bailey to have some continuity at kicker. Kearse, a potential young star at safety, is as good as gone due to a fractured relationship between him and the team. Treadwell and Abdullah are also virtual locks to head elsewhere.

As I wrote last month, it would make sense for the Vikings to keep both of their restricted free agents – Ham and Wilson – in purple.

Five Free Agent Targets From Around the League

Eagles LT Jason Peters

The Vikings should sign Peters to a one-year deal to be their left tackle in 2020. Even at 38, he can still play at a very high level next season. He'd be an upgrade from Riley Reiff (who would have to be cut) and might even be a little bit cheaper. Then the Vikings can focus on drafting a potential left tackle of the future in April.

Bills CB Kevin Johnson

Johnson, who The Athletic thinks is a good fit for the Vikings, could be a cheap replacement for Waynes or Alexander. The former first-rounder was buried on the Bills' depth chart last season but has plenty of talent and the versatility to play outside or in the slot.

Bills DT Jordan Phillips

The Vikings might be replacing both of their starters at defensive tackle this offseason. Phillips, who had 9.5 sacks last year in a breakout season, could be an exciting addition on a three-year deal at roughly $7 million per year. However, the Vikings may want to save that money and look to Armon Watts, Jaleel Johnson, and an early draft pick to step up at DT.

Panthers G Greg Van Roten

The Vikings need an upgrade from Elflein at left guard in the worst way. The lack of salary cap space will likely prevent them from going after Brandon Scherff, Joe Thuney, or Graham Glasgow, but Carolina's Van Roten could be a good bargain bin option. He's 30 years old and was very solid in 2019.

Patriots WR Phillip Dorsett

This fifth spot was either going to go to a safety or a wide receiver. But while the Vikings have a veteran safety of their own to potentially bring back in Sendejo, they need a veteran WR to replace Treadwell. Dorsett caught five touchdown passes last year and shouldn't be too expensive. Let him compete with Bisi Johnson and a rookie for the WR3 role.

