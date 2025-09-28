Inside The Vikings

Vikings gain advantage over Steelers with gameday inactives revealed

Pittsburgh won't have three key players, including leading rusher/receiver Jaylen Warren.

Joe Nelson

Sep 27, 2025; Dublin, Ireland; A mural at the Workshop Pub promoting the 2025 NFL Dublin Game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Sep 27, 2025; Dublin, Ireland; A mural at the Workshop Pub promoting the 2025 NFL Dublin Game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Sunday's duel in Dublin between the Vikings and Steelers is here and both teams have revealed inactive players for the 8:30 a.m. CT kickoff.

Minnesota's inactives include quarterbacks J.J. McCarthy (ankle) and Desmond Ridder, though Ridder is considered the emergency quarterback and will be dressed and ready. Carson Wentz will make his second start at QB for the Vikings, while undrafted rookie Max Brosmer will once again be the backup QB.

The other missing piece for Minnesota is outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel. He's been ruled out with a neck injury, though head coach Kevin O'Connell hinted earlier in the week that Van Ginkel could be ready to play next Sunday in London against the Browns.

Things are a bit worse for the Steelers, who will be without star cornerback Joey Porter Jr. for a third straight game while linebacker Alex Highsmith is also out. Highsmith didn't travel with the team to Ireland, while Porter was questionable before being deactivated.

Pittsburgh has also ruled out No. 1 running back Jaylen Warren because of a knee injury. Warren leads Pittsburgh in rushing and receiving yards, so replacing him will be a difficult — and land on the shoulders of Kenneth Gainwell.

A win for the Vikings would get them to 3-1 on the season as they jockey for position in the NFC North with the Packers (2-1), Lions (2-1) and Bears (1-2). The Packers play at Dallas Sunday night, while the Bears have a 3:25 p.m. kickoff at Las Vegas and the Lions are hosting the Browns at noon.

