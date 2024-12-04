Vikings get FOX's Davis-Olsen broadcast crew for second straight week
If you enjoyed Joe Davis and Greg Olsen's call of the Vikings' comeback win over the Cardinals last week, you're in luck, because the two will be back in the U.S. Bank Stadium broadcast booth for this Sunday's game against the Falcons. It's another noon central time kickoff on FOX.
Davis and Olsen are FOX's No. 2 crew behind Kevin Burkhardt and Tom Brady, who will have the Rams-Bills game in the late afternoon window.
When you win as many games as the Vikings have, you're generally going to get pretty good broadcast assignments. Davis is one of the best play-by-play announcers in the business across both football and baseball, while Olsen complements him well as a former player who provides good insight from the color commentary role. Last week, Olsen gave a useful explanation as to why the Cardinals kicking a short field goal up 3 points late in the game may have been a mistake.
The Vikings-Falcons game will be televised on local FOX stations in most of the Midwest, as well as Atlanta and Florida and other parts of the Southeast, as shown by this 506 Sports broadcast map.
In the late window, fans in the Twin Cities will be able to watch both of the games that will be needed for the Vikings to clinch a playoff berth, provided they win their own game to start the day. The Vikings need the Bills to beat the Rams and the Seahawks to beat the Cardinals if they're going to technically clinch a spot this Sunday. Rams-Bills, as mentioned, is FOX's marquee game in that window. Cardinals-Seahawks is on CBS.
This week's Vikings game comes with the huge storyline of Kirk Cousins' return to Minnesota. Cousins is coming off of a four-interception game against the Chargers, but he and the 6-6 Falcons still lead the NFC South and have the talent to give the Vikings some problems.