Vikings GM leaves door open for Aaron Rodgers: 'Things can change'
Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah confirmed Wednesday that converations with Aaron Rodgers did take place recently, but those talks — at least for now — have ended.
"I think we got to a place where we just said, everybody was transparent, but right now, we feel good about where we're going. And that's really how it ended," Adofo-Mensah said.
"It's ultimately up to him. It's hard to talk about a player who's not under contract for our team," he continued. "It's ultimately up to him what he decides to do with his future, but that's kind of where we left it. I know [head coach Kevin O'Connell] and him have a great relationship still. They'll still have a relationship, they'll keep talking. But right now I'm focused on the two players in our room right now and my personnel process for going forward."
Is the door closed on Rodgers for good? No, it's not.
"Given where we are scenario-wise, we didn't think it was the right move at this time. It is also his decision to whether he signs with another team," he said. "For me to sit here and say that anything's 100% forever, that's just not the job. Right? We're responding to scenarios and different information as it comes. Obviously, things can change, but right now we're really happy with our room and we'll look to upgrade it in different ways. But for now, we're really excited."
Another way Adofo-Mensah explained the Vikings' stance as he was pressed on the topic was by saying a player of Rodgers' caliber is "always going to be in those conversations," but the Vikings concluded that right now "we're happy with where we are going forward."
O'Connell led the conversations with Rodgers.
"He's got a great relationship with Aaron. They've had a lot of conversations. Obviously, he looped us in and we kind of met and we go from there," Adofo-Mensah explained. "It's a new thing to kind of talk about a player of that caliber. I'm always somebody who wants to learn and grow myself, so just being involved in those dialogues was really special."
Adofo-Mensah said the Vikings provided Rodgers with "full transparency," saying "we do not lie."
"We tell them, 'Hey, we might do this but we also might do this in the future.' Just make sure you make that decision full knowledge based," he said. "Transparency is just the key to how we have those conversations."
In the end, at least for now, it's J.J. McCarthy's job with Brett Rypien as the backup, though Minnesota is still in search of another quarterback to add to the room.
"Yeah, we're looking at all our options," he said. "There's a lot of good options out there still."