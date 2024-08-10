Vikings honoring Khyree Jackson in various ways at preseason opener
The Vikings are honoring Khyree Jackson in various ways before and during their preseason opener at U.S. Bank Stadium on Saturday. The rookie cornerback who would've been playing in this game tragically passed in a car accident, along with high school teammates Isaiah Hazel and Anthony Lytton Jr., in July. He was 24 years old.
Dallas Turner, who was teammates with Jackson at Alabama before both were drafted by the Vikings this year, warmed up on the field in a T-shirt honoring his friend.
The Vikings also honored Jackson on their video board outside the stadium.
Members of Jackson's family are in attendance at today's game and will serve as Minnesota's honorary captains. A moment of silence for Jackson will be held before kickoff.
The Vikings will be wearing helmet decals with the initials KJ throughout the season. Coaches will have his initials on lapel pins. Jackson's No. 31 will go unused this year and his locker at TCO Performance Center will remain untouched.
The organization paid out the remainder of Jackson's $827K rookie signing bonus to his estate and covered the majority of costs for for his funeral, which took place on July 26. Kevin O'Connell, Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, Brian Flores, Daronte Jones, Matt Daniels, Turner, and two other Vikings players attended Jackson's funeral, and O'Connell spoke at the service.
"I am absolutely crushed by this news," O'Connell said in a statement after Jackson's passing. "Khyree brought a contagious energy to our facility and our team. His confidence and engaging personality immediately drew his teammates to him. In our short time together, it was evident Khyree was going to develop into a tremendous professional football player, but what was more impressive was his desire to become the best person he could be for his family and those around him. I am at a loss for words. My heart goes out to Khyree’s family, friends, teammates and coaches."