Vikings injury report: Cam Robinson practices, Josh Oliver does not
Vikings tight end Josh Oliver is in danger of missing a second consecutive game this weekend due to ankle and wrist injuries. He did not practice during Minnesota's first session of the week on Wednesday, which was more of a walkthrough than a full practice.
Oliver has been excellent for the Vikings this season. He's an outstanding blocker who has also set career-highs with 216 receiving yards and 3 touchdowns.
In Oliver's absence against the Bears, T.J. Hockenson saw his highest snap share of the season and had a huge game, recording 102 of his 114 receiving yards in the fourth quarter and overtime. Johnny Mundt also played more, while Nick Muse saw six offensive snaps as the No. 3 tight end.
Muse was waived this week and brought back to the practice squad. If Oliver can't play against the Cardinals on Sunday, the Vikings would almost certainly elevate either Muse or Robert Tonyan from the PS for depth behind Hockenson and Mundt.
In more encouraging news, left tackle Cam Robinson (foot) was listed as a limited participant. He left the game in Chicago in the first quarter and was unable to return, but he appears to have a solid chance to play this weekend. David Quessenberry would get the start if Robinson is out.
Special teamer Jay Ward was a DNP and five others — including four key defensive players — were listed as limited on Wednesday, so it'll be worth monitoring the Vikings' injury reports on Thursday and Friday. Andrew Van Ginkel, in particular, is a player Minnesota needs to have healthy this weekend against Cardinals QB Kyler Murray.
No Arizona players missed practice due to injuries on Wednesday. Here's the full report:
It's a 12 p.m. CT game this Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium.