Vikings Injury Report: Dalvin Cook Questionable, Michael Pierce Out vs. Lions

Cook will likely be a game-time decision with his ankle injury still bothering him to an extent.

As expected, the Vikings have ruled nose tackle Michael Pierce out for their Week 5 matchup with the Lions. Pierce aggravated an elbow injury in last week's game and figures to be out until at least after Minnesota's Week 7 bye.

Here's how they'll adjust without him.

Also out for the Vikings is rookie wide receiver and kick returner Ihmir Smith-Marsette, who has a toe injury. That's a much more minor one considering Smith-Marsette only plays on special teams.

The big question is whether or not superstar running back Dalvin Cook will play through his ankle injury. He's officially listed as questionable for this game.

Earlier in the week, Cook said the plan was for him to play through some pain while his ankle gets back to where it needs to be. He made a point to note that playing through pain and playing through injury are two different things, and he feels like he's headed in the right direction.

Cook was a DNP on Wednesday and Thursday and might end up with that designation again on Friday, although Mike Zimmer said he was able to get some work in. It'll likely be a game-time decision as to whether or not Cook plays on Sunday.

On one hand, if Cook feels like he's able to play, it would benefit the Vikings' offense to have one of its best players out there. On the other hand, this could be a week to rest Cook and let his ankle heal. Even though the Vikings are 1-3 and need to win this game to keep their season alive, Alexander Mattison should be more than capable of having a big game against a woeful Lions defense.

We'll learn more about Cook's status later this weekend.

Also, linebacker Anthony Barr wasn't listed on the injury report at all, meaning he's officially making his 2021 debut this week. Zimmer said he expects Barr to play his usual full complement of snaps.

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis all season long. Also, follow me on Twitter and feel free to ask me any questions on there.