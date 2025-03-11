Vikings insider: Cooper Kupp to Minnesota 'very possible'
- Kupp could become a free agent if the Rams release him.
- Kupp has connections to Minneota's head coach and offensive coordinator.
- Insider believes the Vikings would have a lot of interest in Kupp.
One of the most locked-in Minnesota Vikings insiders believes there's a real possibility that wide receiver Cooper Kupp is lining up alongside Justin Jefferson next season.
Kupp, who could be released by the Los Angeles Rams if they can't find a trade partner, would give Minnesota an unreal foursome with Jefferson, Jordan Addison and tight end T.J. Hockenson. Minnesota, despite splashing cash in free agency already, still has money to work with, so a Kupp deal wouldn't be impossible.
"I think it's very possible. There are big Cooper Kupp fans on that coaching staff," Ben Goessling, the Star Tribune reporter said Tuesday on KFAN-FM 100.3, noting that head coach Kevin O'Connell and offensive coordinator Wes Phillips love Kupp from their days coaching him in L.A.
"Wes Phillips is a big Cooper Kupp fan in terms of, you hear him talk all the time about Cooper Kupp as a run blocker, Cooper Kupp as a guy who would bring ideas to the offense. When Justin Jefferson put the triple move on Stephon Gilmore and cooked him in that game—in the comeback game in 2022—that was a Kupp and Stafford play that they basically drew up during a COVID workout that they brought to Minnesota because they brought it to Phillips and O'Connell and Sean McVay, and it lived on and kind of morphed to that."
On Monday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Kupp could be released after the start of the new league year (Wednesday) if the Rams can't figure out a way to get something for him in a trade.
If a player is signed after being released, comp picks don't weigh into the decision. That makes signing Kupp, much like the Vikings did after the Commanders released defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, even more appealing.
"Yes, it would make a lot of sense for Cooper Kupp to be here," Goessling said. "Again, it's a role thing, but they need a wide receiver three. Jordan Addison with the possible suspension at the beginning of the year, we still have to wonder about that. Yeah, I think if the price is right, yes, I think that makes a lot of sense. I think there would be a lot of interest."
Kupp turns 32 in June and he's played in just 33 of 51 regular-season games since his record-setting 2021 season in which he caught 145 passes for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns. That said, he's still been reliable over the last three seasons, averaging six catches, 68 yards and nearly a half a touchdown per-game.