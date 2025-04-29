Vikings' J.J. McCarthy says he's '110 percent' healthy and 'ready to start'
It's now been over eight months since Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy, the tenth overall pick in last year's draft, suffered a torn meniscus that ended his rookie season before it could begin. Speaking to local reporters on Tuesday for the first time since before that injury, the 22-year-old said he's back to full strength and is excited about the opportunity that lies in front of him this year.
"Overall, I feel 110 percent because I feel better than when I got hurt eight months ago," he said.
After the Vikings' expectation-defying 2024 season came to an end, McCarthy didn't really take any time away. He was at TCO Performance Center all offseason, finishing up his rehab and beginning a throwing program once he was able to return to on-field workouts. His weight had dropped down to the high 180s when he was sidelined with the knee injury, but he said he was able to quickly put it back on and is currently at around 215 pounds, which is where he wants to be.
McCarthy has been grinding behind the scenes to put himself in position to be the Vikings' starting quarterback this season. And despite plenty of speculation about other possible scenarios, the franchise's offseason moves have set the stage for the Michigan product to be their guy at the most important position in the sport. They didn't re-sign Sam Darnold, who is now with the Seahawks. They spoke to Aaron Rodgers, but decided not to go down that path. With the offseason program now underway, everything points to McCarthy being the Vikings' starter — an opportunity he's ready to embrace.
"I know I'm ready to start," he said. "Because all the work I put in and just the confidence in my skills and abilities. And just being able to do my job and simplify things to the best of my ability every single day. I have a tremendous coaching staff and tremendous group of guys around me that I can lean on, and they can lean on me."
That role will come with quite a bit of pressure. That's true of any NFL starting QB, but it's especially true considering the context of the Vikings' expectations. This isn't a bad team looking to patiently build around a young quarterback. This is a team that won 14 games last season and has one of the most talented all-around rosters in the NFL. They're looking to win and win big in 2025. All of the pieces appear to be in place for that to happen...if McCarthy can hit the ground running.
Pressure is nothing new for McCarthy, who helped lead Michigan to a national championship just before his 21st birthday. Dating back to when he was in high school, he's been dialed in on football and preparing for this kind of opportunity.
"Personally, I think the more pressure the better, for me," McCarthy said. "Because that's something I thrive off of. They always say the cliche 'pressure is a privilege,' but that's something that you sign up for when you play in the National Football League, especially at the quarterback position. I feel like pressure, all it does is just bring out what's inside of you. And I feel pretty good about what's inside of me."
"Ever since I was a kid, any competitive environment I was in, I felt like I was at home. Obviously, playing at Michigan and there's 110,000 (fans) and you're one of the most prominent universities out there, I feel like that's where I feel most comfortable. When the lights are the brightest, the stage is the biggest stage out there. I know it's gonna be a lot more of that to come."
Last summer, McCarthy was turning heads in training camp, demonstrating a ton of growth from when he first arrived in Minnesota in the spring. It was getting to a point where he seemed to be making things interesting in a quarterback competition with Darnold. In the Vikings' preseason opener against the Raiders, McCarthy went out and bounced back from an early interception, throwing for 188 yards and two touchdowns while flashing some high-level arm talent.
Unfortunately, a couple days later, tests revealed the tear in his meniscus, which required surgery. His season was over. But as Darnold and the Vikings went on to have an incredible season, McCarthy was at least able to utilize the year to get ahead of the curve from a mental standpoint. In meetings and film study and virtual reality exercises, he got countless mental reps that should help him on the field this year. He also met weekly with Kevin O'Connell, had a headset on during games, and was able to familiarize himself with the intent behind every play call.
"I was really grateful for the opportunity that I had to get a head start on the mental side of the game," McCarthy said. "Our offense, opponents' defensive schemes and individual aspects of each player. Just really getting on the same page with K.O. has been awesome. Last season, seeing how he calls the games and everything like that."
Now his opportunity approaches. McCarthy heard the Rodgers noise this offseason, but it wasn't something he paid any mind to. All he's done since getting back on the field — and all he'll continue to do over the next four months — was focus on one day at a time and controlling what he could control.
"Respect to Aaron Rodgers, one of the great quarterbacks to ever play the game, but all I was focusing on was that day-to-day task," McCarthy said. "What I was doing here, what I was doing at home to make myself the best overall player I could be, best overall man. Those blinders were on just like they've been on my entire career."