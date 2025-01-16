Vikings' Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, Kevin O'Connell address their futures
Since being hired a few weeks apart in 2022, Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and Kevin O'Connell have transformed the Vikings' organization culture and led the franchise to a 34-17 regular season record. They're 0-2 in the playoffs, which is what ultimately matters most, but this three-year period has nonetheless been a mostly successful one.
With the 2025 offseason underway, the Vikings' general manager and head coach are both entering the final years of their four-year contracts. One of the most pressing immediate questions in the aftermath of Minnesota's season coming to an abrupt end is whether or not ownership will give both men contract extensions to remain in their roles for the foreseeable future.
Speaking at end-of-season press conferences on Thursday, both Adofo-Mensah and O'Connell were asked about their futures. Both indicated, unsurprisingly, that they'd like to be with the Vikings beyond this year.
Adofo-Mensah said he's met with the Wilfs since the season ended, but didn't have any concrete updates beyond that.
"We did share time after the season, as we always do," he said. "They expressed to me their appreciation for Kevin and I's leadership. They're really supportive of us. I always think back to the unbelievable opportunity that they gave me. I've always dreamt of being a general manager in an organization trying to do the thing they haven't done before (win a Super Bowl). I still have visions, I wake up in the morning and think of what that could be like."
"I'm always gonna go back to the gratitude that I have for them and that I want to be the general manager going forward," he added. "I don't really spend a ton of time thinking about (my contract status). I am unbelievably grateful to be the general manager of the Vikings and I want to continue to be so. ... Whatever comes in the future will come."
In regards to Adofo-Mensah, Vikings ownership will have to weigh some of his early struggles in the draft against the successes of his veteran acquisitions, most notably the team's incredible free agent class last offseason.
When it comes to O'Connell, who might end up winning coach of the year next month, the discussion may be even simpler. No, he hasn't won a playoff game, but the big picture of what he's accomplished on and off the field in his first three years as a head coach is pretty impressive.
When asked if he wants to sign a contract extension this year, O'Connell said "I do."
"I've had great dialogue with our ownership this week, in reflection as the season came to an end," he said. "Anything beyond that, I'd prefer to keep those discussions internal."
O'Connell was then asked about the rumors that tension exists between him and the team's ownership and if anything needs to be patched up before a deal can get finalized. He answered the way you'd expect.
"What I would say is I love being the head coach of the Minnesota Vikings," O'Connell said. "I love our ownership, I have a great relationship with our ownership, and feel so fortunate — not only just the way they support us and believe in us, but also the impact they have on our players, on our locker room, and ultimately where we all want to go together. Feel very, very great about that."
