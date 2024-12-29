Vikings' latest turnover celebration comes from High School Musical
Another week, another carefully rehearsed takeaway celebration from Cam Bynum and the Vikings' defense.
When Jerry Tillery forced a Josh Jacobs fumble and Bynum recovered it early in the first quarter of Sunday's big game against the Packers, you knew something was coming. All season long, Bynum has been the ringleader for the Vikings' elaborate pop culture-inspired celebrations. He makes sure they come into each game with multiple ready to go.
This week, it was a dance from the Disney classic High School Musical — the song "We're All in This Together," to be specific.
The FOX broadcast unfortunately cut away from the celebration, but the Vikings posted it on social media for all to see.
For those who are unfamiliar, here's the source material (skip to 55 seconds):
Bynum and the Vikings have been going viral for these celebrations all year long. They've done movies like The Parent Trap, White Chicks, and Camp Rock, plus several others. And now they've dipped back into the Disney basket for the second straight week with HSM.
