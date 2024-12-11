'This is not true': Son of Randy Moss rips 'disgusting' health rumor
The father of former NFL superstar Larry Fitzgerald Jr. is being blamed by the son of Randy Moss for a "disgusting" rumor about Moss's health.
Moss, 47, has kept the health issue that led to him taking a leave of absence from his work as an analyst at ESPN private, but on Tuesday night longtime Twin Cities sports reporter Larry Fitzgerald Sr. blurted out on social media that he "heard" Moss has liver cancer.
Thaddeus Moss, Randy's son who had a cup of coffee with the Commanders and Bengals after a standout college career as a tight end at LSU, responded to the elder Fitzgerald's report and called it "disgusting."
"This is disgusting," Thaddeus Moss replied. "You have no right to try to make private matters public for the sake of engagement. I do not believe my father talks to you[,] so check your f***ing sources[.]"
Fitzgerald Sr. was at the National Football Foundation College Football Hall of Fame ceremony in Las Vegas when he announced that he "just heard" Moss as liver cancer.
Moss, who starred at Marshall University before the Vikings drafted him 21st overall in 1998, and Larry Fitzgerald Jr., were among the former college football stars being inducted into the Class of 2024 College Football Hall of Fame.
The rumor rapidly went viral, even catching the attention of former Packers and Vikings quarterback Brett Favre, who offered his prayers for Randy. Thaddeus Moss thanked Favre for the gesture but said the report "is not true."
Moss revealed on ESPN Dec. 1 that he was "battling something internally" and then acknowledged viewers who had been wondering about yellowing of his eyes by explaining that he would wear sunglasses on the TV set to combat his issue. He then said he needs "all the prayer warriors."
One week later, on Dec. 7, ESPN announced that Moss was stepping away "for an extended time to focus on a personal health challenge." Moss also announced on his social media that he'll "get through it," while reminding people not to ignore potential health issues.
Moss played for the Vikings from 1998-2004 and again during the 2010 season. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018 following a legendary career in which he caught 982 passes for 15,292 yards and 156 touchdowns.