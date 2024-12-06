Randy Moss stepping away from ESPN to address 'personal health challenge'
Former star Vikings receiver Randy Moss is stepping away from his Sunday NFL Countdown duties on ESPN to address what the sports media outlet is calling a "personal health challenge."
"Pro Football Hall of Famer Randy Moss wil step away from Sunday NFL Countdown for an extended time to focus on a personal health challenge," a statement from ESPN reads. "He has ESPN's full support, and we look forward to welcoming him back when he is ready."
Moss revealed the health challenge last Sunday, saying he and his family are "battling something internally." He went on to say that he was wearing sunglasses on TV, not out of disrespect but because he was "battling something," adding he needed "all the prayer warriors."
Moss announced on Instagram that he is going to "get through it" while reminding his followers to not ignore potential health issues.
"I just want to, on behalf of the whole Minnesota Vikings organization, just send him our well wishes and support," Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said this week. "We love Randy and I know our fanbase feels the same way. Just want to let him know that we're here for him... and we always got his back. So, just well-wishes and support to him."
Moss, 47, played for the Vikings from 1998-2004 and again during the 2010 season. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018 following a legendary career in which he caught 982 passes for 15,292 yards and 156 touchdowns.
