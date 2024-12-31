Vikings likely to add Daniel Jones to active roster for comp pick reasons
There isn't much question as to whether or not the Vikings will sign quarterback Daniel Jones from their practice squad to their active roster this week. It's essentially a no-brainer, as Jones being on the 53-man roster would allow him to factor into the compensatory pick formula if he departs in free agency this offseason.
Since signing with the Vikings' practice squad a little over a month ago, Jones has worked on an individualized plan behind the scenes to learn the team's offense, show what he can do in practice, and help out however possible. This week, it makes all kinds of sense to have him take Brett Rypien's roster spot as Minnesota's QB3. Even if he's just the emergency third option on Sunday night behind Sam Darnold and Nick Mullens, the potential reward of a 2026 comp pick clearly outweighs any risks.
Part of the reason why the Vikings signed Jones is because they might consider bringing him back next season as a backup or bridge option with J.J. McCarthy. But Jones may also pursue another opportunity in free agency, especially if Darnold sticks around in Minnesota. If that happens and he signs a big enough contract, he could help out the Vikings' comp pick situation for basically no cost.
Head coach Kevin O'Connell was asked on Monday about Jones and the possibility of signing him to the active roster this week.
"We're gonna have some dialogue about that as far as the timing of it," O'Connell said. "Daniel's been quietly, behind the scenes, putting in some phenomenal work. I’m probably more excited — as I told him the other day — more excited now than even as excited as I was to get him in here day one, just by what he's shown us already. So that's definitely something we're gonna talk about. I feel so fortunate to have, with J.J. really back full speed in those meetings. I mean, you walk in there, you got five NFL quarterbacks sitting there."
O'Connell said the coaches have not discussed if that would affect the depth chart. Mullens has been Darnold's backup all season, and even though he's not nearly as experienced as Jones in terms of NFL starts, he's also been in the Vikings' system for a lot longer.
Stay up to date on all things Vikings by bookmarking Minnesota Vikings On SI, subscribing to our YouTube channel, and signing up to receive our free Vikings newsletter.