Vikings-Lions Wednesday injury updates: Aaron Jones, Alex Anzalone, Jack Campbell, more
Now just a handful of days ahead of the game of the year between Detroit Lions and the Minnesota Vikings, the first injury reports of the week have been released and there are more questions for Detroit than there are for Minnesota.
Of note, running back David Montgomery (knee) did not practice and is not expected to return from a torn meniscus until the playoffs, at best. Meanwhile, three other key players were listed as limited participants on Wednesday: linebacker Alex Anzalone (forearm), linebacker Jack Campbell (rib) and cornerback Amik Robertson (calf).
"[David Montgomery is] not going to play in this game, one of a slough of Lions players who played in that game and are not playing in this one," NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said Wednesday.
"Alex Anzalone, the playmaking linebacker with a broken forearm, he played in that [first game against the Vikings], not going to play in this one. Malcolm Rodriguez, the tackling machine of a linebacker, torn ACL, he is out. Carlton Davis, fractured jaw, another one who is out for this game, potentially has a chance to come back for the playoffs."
Detroit will also be without three key players who played in the first meeting with Minnesota: linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (ACL), cornerback Carlton Davis (broken jaw) and defensive tackle Alim McNeil (ACL), not to mention edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson, who has been out since Oct. 13 with a broken leg.
The Vikings had two players who didn't practice Wednesday and four others who were limited.
- DNP: linebacker Kamu Grguier-Hill (illness), linebacker Patrick Jones II (knee)
- Limited: fullback C.J. Ham (quad), running back Aaron Jones (quad), cornerback Fabian Moreau (hip), safety Harrison Smith (foot)
Jones told reporters that he will play Sunday against Detroit.