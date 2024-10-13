Vikings named as potential suitor to trade for Matthew Stafford
The Vikings are 5-0 and Sam Darnold looks like the NFL's most improved player. So, why would they entertain a trade for a quarterback?
ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio mentioned Minnesota as a potential suitor to inquire about Matthew Stafford if the Rams decide to move on from their QB1 amid a 1-4 start to the season.
"If, for example, the Jets provided a blueprint for making Sam Darnold look mortal, the Vikings would be wise (if they lose to the Lions and then to Stafford’s Rams) to at least entertain the possibility of an upgrade," Florio wrote. "(Coincidentally, Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell and Stafford worked together for a year in L.A. And they both won a Super Bowl ring for their efforts.)"
Stafford is 36 years old and he has more than two years remaining on his 4-year, $160 million contract. He won a Super Bowl in 2022, but given the Vikings' current situation with Darnold on a team-friendly deal and J.J. McCarthy in the wings as the team's future franchise QB, a deal to acquire Stafford would not make much sense.
Florio did mention how a Stafford trade could be driven by injury. If Darnold does go down, it could make sense at least a little sense for Minnesota to strike a deal as they've looked like one of the better teams in the NFC.
Thankfully for Vikings fans, Darnold is not injured, but he is coming off his worst start of the season. Last week's win over the Jets was his first game without a passing touchdown and he completed only 45.2% of his passes, but Minnesota did win.
Darnold has completed 63.5% of his passes this year for 1,111 passing yards, 11 touchdowns and only four interceptions. Stafford has completed 67.4% of his passes for 1,238 passing yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions. There isn't surefire evidence that Stafford would even be a clear upgrade.
The Vikings are undoubtedly one of the surprise teams in the NFL this season and Darnold is one of the surprise players, but it wouldn't make much sense to fix something that is not broken.