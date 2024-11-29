Vikings officially announce Daniel Jones signing to practice squad
Daniel Jones is officially a Minnesota Vikings quarterback.
The team announced Friday it has signed Jones to the practice squad, confirming news that broke on Wednesday morning. He was released by the Giants late last week after being benched by New York. He had thrown for 2,070 yards, 8 touchdowns, and 7 interceptions for the Giants this season before his release.
The sixth overall pick in the 2019 draft, Jones struggled over six seasons as the Giants' quarterback. He started 69 regular season games, throwing for 14,582 yards, 70 touchdowns, and 47 interceptions while leading New York to a 24-44-1 record.
Jones now has the opportunity to revitalize his career under the tutelage of Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell. Current Vikings starter Sam Darnold is in the midst of a career season which almost certainly will see him ink a substantial deal this offseason with another team.
While Jones is unlikely to feature on the field for the Vikings this season, he could work his way up to being Darnold's backup and potentially J.J. McCarthy's backup in 2025, if he's brought back next year.
The Vikings also signed rookie OLB Gabe Murphy to their practice squad and released T Julian Pearl and TE Robert Tonyan from the PS. TE Nick Muse was signed to the PS on Wednesday.