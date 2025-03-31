Vikings owner confirms 'very, very positive' contract talks with GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah
- Adofo-Mensah is in the final year of his four-year contract.
- Mark Wilf addressed the situation at league's annual owners meetings in Florida.
Is it just a matter of time before the Minnesota Vikings sign general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah to a contract extension? According to Vikings owner Mark Wilf, who is at the Annual League Meetings in Palm Beach, Florida, the Vikings are working to get a deal done.
Wilf said the Vikings have had "very, very optimistic conversations" with Adofo-Mensah, according to reporters who spoke to the owner in Florida. When asked specifically if reaching an extension with Adofo-Mensah is something he wants to get done, Wilf responded, "Yes it is."
Adofo-Mensah is in his fourth and final season under contract with the Vikings. He was hired by Minnesota a few weeks before head coach Kevin O'Connell following the conclusion of the 2021 NFL season. O'Connell, the 2024 NFL coach of the year, was given an extension two months ago and is under contract with the Vikings through the 2029 season.
"I don't think about that very much, I'll be honest," Adofo-Mesnah said last week when asked about his contract.
"This is probably the busiest time of the year for myself and my staff, and so I wake up every morning trying to make sure the Vikings get to the ultimate goal I want to get us to. Just like we say with player contracts, it's a process. These things take time. I promise you I don't wake up thinking about that for one second. I wake up thinking about how do we improve this team, how do we beat the other teams in our division, how do we get to the playoffs and how do we go further?"
Adofo-Mensah has helped build rosters that have gone 34-17 in the regular season, but 0-2 in the playoffs. He's been credited with excellent free agent signings while struggling to find talent in the draft, though the jury is still out on 2024 first-round picks J.J. McCarthy and Dallas Turner.