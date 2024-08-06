Vikings owner Wilf: No contract extension talks for O'Connell, Adofo-Mensah yet
Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and head coach Kevin O'Connell, hired together in 2022, are in year three of four-year contracts. There won't be any talks about potential extensions for either one until after the upcoming football season, team owner and president Mark Wilf said on Tuesday.
"We’re focused on the season ahead," Wilf said. He made it clear that he likes the direction the Vikings are headed in under their current leadership, and that he has high expectations for the 2024 campaign.
Presumably, a successful year could put both Adofo-Mensah and O'Connell in line for extensions next offseason. What does that look like, given the context that the Vikings' projected win total is just 6.5 at most sportsbooks? If Minnesota even flirts with the playoffs this season — either due to a big year from Sam Darnold or some flashes from J.J. McCarthy — ownership would likely feel good about the long-term future heading into 2025. They've already approved big-money contract extensions for stars like Justin Jefferson, Christian Darrisaw, and T.J. Hockenson.
Speaking to the media on Tuesday, O'Connell said he isn't thinking about his contract situation at all. He's too focused on preparing his team for the season.
"I've took some questions from this group about what I've learned since day one on this job, and I can tell you, the one thing is you do not have time, energy, or anything like that to worry about things that are outside of your control," O'Connell said. "I've got a full-time gig here where I've gotta focus on these players, these coaches, and making sure we're having ourselves the best training camp we've ever had here, which will hopefully lead into a successful season.
"I'm very much focused on the task at hand and doing my job every single day, looking for any way I can be better for this organization and this team."