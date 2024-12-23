Vikings-Packers showdown flexed to late afternoon kickoff next Sunday
The Vikings' Week 17 matchup with the Packers has been flexed to a late afternoon kickoff next Sunday, the NFL has announced.
The game has been moved and will now start at 3:25 p.m. central time at U.S. Bank Stadium. It was originally scheduled for a noon kickoff. It's taking the spot of Eagles-Cowboys, which moves up to an early window start.
The game will be televised on FOX. The 13-2 Vikings are currently 1.5-point favorites over the 10-4 Packers, who play the Saints on Monday night.
This will be the 129th meeting between the Vikings and Packers. Green Bay leads the all-time series 66-59-3. Minnesota won the first meeting between the teams this season, taking a 28-0 lead and holding on for a 31-29 win at Lambeau Field in late September.
The Vikings need a win or a Lions loss against the 49ers next week to ensure that their Week 18 matchup in Detroit decides the NFC North. They're currently the No. 5 seed in the NFC, while the Packers are the No. 6.
