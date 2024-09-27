Vikings-Packers Week 4 score predictions from the Vikings On SI staff
Nothing hits quite like the Vikings-Packers rivalry. The first of two border battles in 2024 should be a good one on Sunday, with a 3-0 Minnesota team looking to stay perfect against a 2-1 Green Bay team that hopes to get a win in Jordan Love's (likely) return to action. These are two talented and well-coached teams, which should make for a fun battle on what's expected to be a beautiful September afternoon at Lambeau Field.
Will the Vikings be challenged? They've trailed in just over 3 of the 180 minutes they've played this season while looking like one of the best teams in the NFL. Sam Darnold has been efficient and leads the league in touchdown passes, Aaron Jones — who is making his return to Green Bay this week — has been excellent, and Brian Flores' defense is playing unbelievable football through three weeks. A road game against the Packers looks like a tough test, but the 49ers and Texans were theoretically tough tests too.
Somewhat surprisingly, the Vikings enter this game as 2.5-point road underdogs. Will they get the win and move to 4-0? Our staff members have made their predictions.
Will Ragatz: Vikings 30, Packers 24
I'm going to keep picking the Vikings until I see something in their performance that suggests I shouldn't. This has been an incredible start to the season, with Kevin O'Connell's team firing on all cylinders on both sides of the ball. Jordan Addison is back to add another weapon to an offense that has already been thriving, and I think the Vikings get big games from Justin Jefferson and Aaron Jones and have little trouble putting up points on Sunday. Defensively, they'll allow a season-high in points to Love and the Packers, but will still make enough plays to secure the win.
Joe Nelson: Vikings 24, Packers 13
If there is a team in the league with a coach-quarterback combo smart enough to find the cure to Brian Flores' defense, it's probably Kyle Shanahan and Brock Purdy. They didn't do it in Week 2 and I'm not sure that Matt LaFleur and (presumably) Jordan Love will be able to solve the riddle either. Love has admitted that "it is hard" to know what Minnesota's defense is doing until after the ball is snapped, which means his brain needs to be working at warp speed to have any chance. Things are just different this year. Games that are supposed to be close, rough-and-tumble battles haven't been. Nothing changes this week as the Vikings go into Lambeau and make the ultimate statement.
Jonathan Harrison: Vikings 28, Packers 7
Everybody is impressed with the Packers’ 2-1 start despite having to play Malik Willis for two games. Well, they narrowly beat the Colts by 6 and did what everybody should and stomped the Titans. That’s really not all that impressive. Meanwhile, the Vikings never trailed against the 49ers and Texans. This one isn’t close, as Aaron Jones and Justin Jefferson both go off in a blowout win.
Nolan O'Hara: Vikings 24, Packers 17
This could be the week the Packers return starting quarterback Jordan Love, but even without him, they’ve rattled off back-to-back wins over the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans. But whether it’s Love or backup Malik Willis, who’s looked capable in his absence, Brian Flores’ defense has made life extremely difficult on opposing quarterbacks for three straight weeks. While Lambeau Field is a difficult place to play, defense tends to travel, and the Vikings defense so far has been a riddle no team has been able to solve.
Tony Liebert: Packers 27, Vikings 20
The Vikings have performed like one of the best teams in the NFL, but they face what could be their toughest test on the road against the Packers. Green Bay's combination of depth at wide receiver and versatility on defense could provide Minnesota with problems in their first loss of the season.
Here are last week's predictions. Season records for our pickers:
Will: 3-0
Joe: 3-0
Nolan: 1-2
Jonathan: 1-2
Tony: 0-3