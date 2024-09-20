Vikings-Texans Week 3 score predictions from the Vikings On SI staff
Coming off of an impressive win over the 49ers last Sunday, things don't get any easier for the Vikings in Week 3. They're facing another tough challenge against the Texans in what should be quite the battle of 2-0 teams. With C.J. Stroud, Nico Collins, Stefon Diggs, Danielle Hunter, and so many other talented players, this Houston team will be tough to beat.
The same can be said about the Vikings, who cruised over the Giants in Week 1 and then were a fumble away from a multi-score win over the mighty 49ers. Kevin O'Connell and Brian Flores have this team playing at a very high level, with Sam Darnold operating efficiently on offense and the defense giving opponents all kinds of fits.
The Texans have squeaked out one-score wins over the Colts and Bears so far this season, but they come into this game as 2-point road favorites over the Vikings. An AFC franchise that joined the NFL as an expansion team in 2002, they're still looking for their first-ever win over Minnesota (0-5 all-time).
Who gets the job done at U.S. Bank Stadium this Sunday and moves to 3-0? We've made our picks.
Will Ragatz: Vikings 27, Texans 23
I'm going to keep rolling with O'Connell and Flores and the impressive roster the Vikings have put together. Darnold's solid performance feels sustainable to me, even against a Texans defense with a lot of talent at all three levels. I expect another big game from Justin Jefferson, who is the best wide receiver on the planet. Stroud and the Texans will put up some points on Flores and this outstanding Vikings defense, but they'll also turn it over once or twice and will be held to field goals on a few threatening drives. The game being in Minneapolis makes the difference here. Vikes start 3-0.
Jonathan Harrison: Texans 27, Vikings 14
There are plenty of revenge game angles Sunday between the Vikings and Texans. Unfortunately for Vikings fans, the likes of Diggs and Hunter will be more successful in exacting that revenge. Houston's offense is legit, as Stroud has shown improvement on an incredible rookie year. The Vikings' defense, which has impressed early, will have its hands full trying to slow down all the Texans' weapons, while the Vikings' offense could struggle to protect Darnold.
Joe Nelson: Vikings 29, Texans 27
No Texans weapon should strike more fear into the Vikings than Nico Collins, who leads the league in receiving yards and has made highlight-reel catches through two weeks. He's the No. 1 reason I think Houston will go toe-to-toe with Minnesota in what I believe will develop into a shootout. Houston scored on six of nine possessions before running out the clock against Indy and then on four of five drives in the first half against the Bears before falling apart in the second half. I think the first six quarters better represent who they are than the last two. That said, the Vikings are at home and Sam Darnold could be cooking for a full game with Justin Jefferson. Gimme the Purple by a hair in a thriller.
Tony Liebert: Texans 27, Vikings 17
The Texans have looked like one of the most complete teams in the NFL with second-year QB C.J. Stroud. I think Sunday's contest will be close, but the Vikings' early season momentum ends in Week 3 with a loss. Minnesota will have no answer for Houston's talented group of pass catchers in Stefon Diggs' return to U.S. Bank Stadium.
Nolan O'Hara: Texans 27, Vikings 24
The Vikings proved Week 1 wasn’t a fluke with an impressive win over the 49ers in Week 2. But it still seems like a big ask to beat two contenders in back-to-back weeks.
Here are last week's predictions. Season records for our pickers:
Will: 2-0
Joe: 2-0
Nolan: 1-1
Jonathan: 1-1
Tony: 0-2