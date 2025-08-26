Vikings–Panthers Adam Thielen talks face cutdown-day clock: Is a deal coming?
The NFL's 53-man roster deadline arrives at 3 p.m. CT Tuesday and logic says the Minnesota Vikings would like to know where they stand on Adam Thielen before cutting any wide receivers currently on the roster, who might otherwise make the team if a deal for Thielen can't be completed.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Vikings and Carolina Panthers have "tried to work out a trade" that would bring Thielen back to Minnesota, "but the two sides continue to struggle to agree on compensation."
Schefter adds that Thielen "would like to return to Minnesota," where he played nine seasons after growing up in Detroit Lakes, Minn. and then starred at Division II Minnesota State University in Mankato before making it with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent in 2014.
Insiders, including Mike Kaye of the Charlotte Observer, have reported that Carolina is seekings a legitimate Day 3 draft pick for Thielen, whose $6.25 million base salary in 2025 will also have to be sorted out. Will the Vikings pick up the entire tab or ask Carolina to eat some of his salary?
Amid the negotiations, the Vikings have been wheeling and dealing. They've stockpiled late-round draft picks by trading defensive tackle Harrison Phillips to the Jets, quarterback Sam Howell to the Eagles, and cornerback Mehki Blackmon to the Colts. Minnesota general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah now has a cupboard full of picks for the 2026 draft.
- 1st round
- 2nd round
- 3rd round
- 3rd round (projected comp pick for Sam Darnold)
- 4th round (projected comp pick for Daniel Jones)
- 5th round
- 5th round (from the Eagles)
- 5th round (projected comp pick for Cam Robinson)
- 6th round (from the Colts)
- 7th round
- 7th round (from the Texans
Adding a wide receiver of their liking before Tuesday's 3 p.m. roster deadline would be ideal. As it stands now, the only wide receivers guaranteed to make the team are Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, Jalen Nailor and perhaps rookie Tai Felton. That leaves the fates of Lucky Jackson, Tim Jones, Jeshaun Jones, Myles Price (who has flashed as a kick and punt returner), Thayer Thomas and Dontae Fleming up in the air.
Without adding a receiver before the cutdown deadline, the last wide receiver to make the 53-man roster would likely be on the roster on borrowed time until Minnesota adds a more proven name.
What if the Vikings can't find a solution for Thielen? According to Alec Lewis of The Athletic, a couple of names worth monitoring could be Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Robert Woods, who might not make the 53-man roster, and Odell Beckham Jr., who is a free agent. Both have experience in Kevin O'Connell's offense and would be somewhat seamless additions to help fill the void while Nailor is out with a hand injury and Addison is serving a three-game suspension to begin the season.