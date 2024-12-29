Vikings' Pat Jones II injured on low hit from Packers' Tucker Kraft
Vikings outside linebacker Pat Jones II was injured in the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Packers when tight end Tucker Kraft went low and hit him in the knee area.
Kraft was not flagged on the play. On the FOX broadcast, Tom Brady called it a legal hit because it occurred within the tackle box.
When the replay was shown on the big screens inside U.S. Bank Stadium, Vikings fans broke out in a chorus of boos. Part of that was likely due to frustration over a similar play earlier in the game, when Harrison Smith was penalized for a low block after hitting a Packers offensive lineman in the midsection.
Jones stayed down for a bit after the play and then was able to limp off the field with medical personnel. His return was announced as questionable.
A third-round pick in 2021, Jones has enjoyed his best season in a contract year in 2024. He has seven sacks, nine total TFLs, and a forced fumble this year.
This story will be updated if Jones eventually returns to the game or is ruled out.
