Vikings Place Alexander Mattison and Dan Chisena on COVID List, Claim Wayne Gallman

The Vikings continue to be affected by COVID-19 this season. On a day where 37 players across the NFL tested positive, Minnesota was one of the teams hit pretty hard. They placed running back Alexander Mattison, wide receiver and special teamer Dan Chisena, and practice squad guard Kyle Hinton on the Reserve/COVID list on Monday afternoon. All three tested positive.

In case Mattison can't play against the Bears a week from now, the Vikings claimed RB Wayne Gallman off waivers from the Falcons. Lastly, they placed linebacker Ryan Connelly on injured reserve.

The Vikings have now placed a total of 17 players on the COVID list since training camp began. I don't have the numbers for every team in the league, but I'd have to imagine that figure is near the top.

“When I’m sitting in the meetings and I get a text from our trainer Eric Sugarman and it says 'so and so' tested positive, it’s like just trying to piece everything together," Mike Zimmer said the other day. "Or this test was a false positive, or we have to rerun it, or this and that. Trying to figure all that out. I guess it’s the way of the world right now. But then compounded with some of the injuries and those things [it's hard]. But you just figure out a way, try to figure out a way. It’s just another annoying thing in your day."

Mattison would obviously be a notable loss if he can't play against the Bears next Monday night in Chicago. However, as long as Dalvin Cook's healthy, Mattison won't play much. He saw just 6 carries and one target on 13 snaps against the Steelers. It would mainly be a blow to the Vikings' depth, as Cook has had difficulty staying healthy throughout his career and just came off a shoulder injury.

An added concern is the possibility of the unvaccinated Cook being dinged for close contact with Mattison soon.

Gallman, the Vikings' newest running back, was waived by the Falcons a couple days ago. The 2017 fourth-round pick out of Clemson spent the first four years of his career with the Giants, accumulating nearly 2,000 yards from scrimmage and 11 touchdowns during that span. He primarily saw action in his rookie season before Saquon Barkley was drafted, and after Barkley's injury early on last season. Gallman had 796 yards and six touchdowns last year but hadn't seen the field much in Atlanta this season.

Chisena would also be a significant loss against the Bears if he can't play. The lightning-fast former track star has been a legitimate weapon for the Vikings this year on special teams, particularly as a punt gunner. The Bears have arguably the most dangerous punt returner in the league in Jakeem Grant, who returned one 97 yards for a touchdown against the Packers on Sunday night.

Connelly is fourth on the Vikings in special teams snaps this year and has been solid. He injured his knee against the Steelers and is presumably done for the year. Practice squad LB Tuf Borland might be elevated to the active roster again going forward to take some of those special teams snaps.

