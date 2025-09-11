Vikings place Blake Cashman and Ty Chandler on IR, sign veteran linebacker
The Vikings placed linebacker Blake Cashman and running back/kick returner Ty Chandler on injured reserve on Thursday, which knocks them out for at least the next four games. Kevin O'Connell said on Wednesday that both were going to miss some time, but he expects them to return this season.
Cashman, Minnesota's No. 1 linebacker, suffered a hamstring injury in the third quarter of Monday night's season-opening win over the Bears. Chandler is dealing with a knee injury. Both players will be out for the next two home games and the team's two-week international trip, with a chance to return after the Week 6 bye.
The more significant loss is Cashman, who had an outstanding 2024 season as the primary linebacker and green dot player — meaning he receives the play calls in his helmet and relays them to his teammates — for Brian Flores' defense. The former Gophers standout signed with the Vikings last offseason and stuffed the stat sheet (112 tackles, 4.5 sacks, 8 pass breakups) while playing in 15 of 18 games, playoffs included.
Without Cashman, the Vikings will turn to veteran Eric Wilson, who they brought back this offseason. Wilson stepped in as the green dot player after Cashman's injury on Monday night and was instrumental in the Vikings pulling off a comeback win. He played well on defense and also made major contributions on special teams. It'll be Ivan Pace Jr. and Wilson as the Vikings' top two linebackers moving forward, with rookie Kobe King perhaps next up on the depth chart.
In Chandler's absence, it'll be Zavier Scott — who missed the opener — as the No. 3 running back and perhaps also the team's second kick returner alongside standout rookie Myles Price. Scott was a full participant in practice on Wednesday.
Corresponding moves
With two 53-man roster spots opened up, the Vikings announced that they signed wide receiver Tim Jones and tight end Nick Vannett to the active roster from their practice squad. Both will add to the offense's depth and play on special teams. Vannett would be needed if Josh Oliver, who missed practice on Wednesday, can't play against the Falcons.
And with two practice squad spots open, the Vikings have signed second-year cornerback Tyrek Funderburk and veteran linebacker Sione Takitaki.
Funderburk, 24, went undrafted out of App State last year and played in 14 games for the Buccaneers as a rookie, including two starts. He saw 168 defensive snaps and 93 on special teams.
Takitaki, 30, is a veteran NFL linebacker who has played in 86 games since the Browns selected him in the third round out of BYU in 2019. He was with Cleveland for five seasons and then spent last year with the Patriots. Takitaki has played over 2,000 defensive snaps in his career and over 1,000 on special teams. With Cashman out, he could potentially see the field for the Vikings at some point.