Vikings make a pair of roster moves, including a wide receiver addition

The Vikings have made a pair of roster moves in the offensive and special teams phases ahead of this week's game against the Commanders at U.S. Bank Stadium. They opened the practice window for running back and kick returner Ty Chandler, who has been on injured reserve since the season opener in Chicago. They also signed rookie wide receiver Joaquin Davis to their practice squad.

Chandler designated to return

Chandler, 27, has had the final year of his rookie contract derailed by a knee injury. He played 13 special teams snaps in Week 1 against the Bears, which included handling three kick returns — one of them being a heads-up play in the final minutes to take the ball out of the end zone and have the clock tick past the two-minute warning, forcing Chicago to burn an extra timeout. After that game, he landed on IR with a knee issue that was clearly significant, considering he's been out for close to three months.

A fifth-round pick out of North Carolina in 2022, Chandler has spent time on special teams and also gotten some work at running back over the course of his rookie deal with the Vikings. His most productive year came in 2023, when he handled 123 offensive touches and put up 620 yards from scrimmage with three touchdowns. Almost all of that production came in the second half of that season. Chandler had a couple games with over 100 yards, including a game with 157 yards and a touchdown against the Bengals.

Last season, Chandler had just 224 yards on 62 touches as Aaron Jones dominated backfield snaps. This season, had he not gotten hurt, he may have seen some playing time behind Jordan Mason while Jones was hurt. Instead, those snaps went to Zavier Scott. It's unclear what kind of role Chandler might have down the stretch of this season if he's activated from IR. Myles Price has been the Vikings' primary kick returner since Week 1, with Tai Felton also mixing in.

Who is Joaquin Davis?

Listed at 6'4" and 195 pounds, Davis is a rookie out of North Carolina Central with some intriguing tools. He signed with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent and reportedly generated some buzz during training camp before being cut. Davis apparently ran a 4.36 40-yard dash and recorded a 42-inch vertical leap at the HBCU pro day, which are remarkable numbers. He caught 92 passes for 1,211 yards and 12 touchdowns over the past three seasons at NC Central.

Davis will look to show the Vikings enough in practice to earn a futures deal after the season and make the 90-man offseason roster.

Here's the Vikings' estimated wide receiver depth chart after waiving Adam Thielen and adding Davis:

Justin Jefferson

Jordan Addison

Jalen Nailor

Tai Felton

Myles Price

Jeshaun Jones (practice squad)

Dontae Fleming (practice squad)

Joaquin Davis (practice squad)

The Vikings still have one open spot on the 53-man roster and one open spot on the practice squad.

