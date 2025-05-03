Vikings' quarterback room ranked fourth-worst in NFL by one analyst
The Vikings have the fourth-worst quarterback room in the NFL heading into the 2025 season, according to one analyst. In a recent article, CBS Sports' Garrett Podell ranked Minnesota's QBs ahead of only those of the Browns, Colts, and Steelers.
"The Minnesota Vikings drafted J.J. McCarthy 10th overall out of Michigan with an eye on him being their starting quarterback in the future, and they let Sam Darnold walk this offseason to accelerate that timeline. However, it's unclear how much faith they have in McCarthy fully being ready to roll in 2025 after tearing his meniscus in the 2024 preseason. Kevin O'Connell confirmed Minnesota 'evaluated' Aaron Rodgers and is 'hopeful' McCarthy is the team's starting quarterback. Not exactly a ringing endorsement."
Personally, I'd have to disagree with that analysis. Kevin O'Connell and the Vikings have very high hopes for McCarthy, stemming from what he showed them over the course of last offseason after they drafted him. Following his knee injury, O'Connell said "our fan base and everyone should be excited about the fact that we've got our young franchise quarterback in the building." And although he couldn't play last season, the Michigan product continued to work on the mental element of the game behind the scenes, and O'Connell believes he's ready to "hit the ground running" this spring.
Yes, the Vikings explored the possibility of signing Rodgers, but that was mostly out of respect for what the four-time MVP has accomplished in his Hall of Fame career. The fact that they let Sam Darnold depart and ultimately decided not to sign Rodgers says a lot about their belief that McCarthy is capable of helping lead this talented, veteran-laden team to great heights in 2025 and beyond. His teammates have quite a bit of confidence in their young quarterback as well.
Beyond McCarthy, the Vikings have a solid backup in Sam Howell, who started all 17 games for the Commanders in 2023 and flashed some arm talent despite leading the league in interceptions and sacks on a very bad team. They've also got Brett Rypien and Max Brosmer rounding out the room.
It's not a proven quarterback room, by any means. McCarthy still has yet to take his first NFL regular season snap. But frankly, it would be a bit surprising if O'Connell can't help turn McCarthy into at least a solid starting QB in the NFL, if not an excellent one. All of the pieces are in place for him to succeed: great coaching, an improved offensive line, one of the best skill-position groups in the league, and an outstanding defense that should help complement the offense.
I don't think the Vikings' QB room deserves to rank very high until McCarthy proves himself. But fourth-worst feels a bit harsh. I'd probably put them over the Titans, Jets, and Saints (teams 5-7 on Podell's list), if not a couple others.