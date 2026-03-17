Here's How Much Performance-Based Pay 68 Vikings Received For 2025 Season

The NFL Players Association revealed how much money every player in the league received for performance-based pay during the 2025 season, and defensive tackle Jalen Redmond led the Minnesota Vikings with an extra $1.18 million after a breakthrough season.

Each team was allotted $16.951 million in performance-based pay benefits, and the Vikings issued 100% of their budget to 68 different players.

Ironically, the player who earned more performance-based pay than any player in the NFL was former Vikings cornerback Nahshon Wright, who took home an extra $1.441 million after finishing second in the NFL with five interceptions, including one that he returned for a touchdown against J.J. McCarthy and the Vikings in Week 1.

Redmond was the only Viking to receive more than a million dollars, ranking seventh in the entire league. Meanwhile, six Vikings players earned at least $500,000 in performance-based pay.

Ivan Pace Jr.: $880,924

Jalen Nailor: $858,074

Levi Drake Rodriguez: $719,903

Eric Wilson: $704,696

Jay Ward: $635,470

Bo Richter: $571,814

According to the NFL, "players with higher playtime percentages and lower salaries benefit most from the pool" of nearly $17 million that each team is allotted.

The pay is based on a player's total snaps on offense, defense, and special teams, and then divided by the player's salary, signing bonus, and earned incentives.

Wright's salary with Chicago was $1.1 million in 2025, so his performance bonus more than doubled his income.

Redmond's 2025 combined salary, prorated signing bonus, and earned incentives came to $1.263 million, so he almost doubled his income with the additional $1.184 performance bonus.

For a guy like Justin Jefferson, whose salary, prorated signing bonus, and earned incentives reached $15.252 million, his performance bonus was only $105,264.

Here are a couple of snapshots showing every Vikings player who received a performance bonus.

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Redmond played nearly 800 defensive snaps and recorded 35 pressures, 12 tackles for loss, 6 sacks, and 5 passes defended. Among the 62 NFL DTs who played at least 500 snaps, Redmond's 72.7 PFF grade ranked 15th.

His season was so good that it relieved some pressure after Minnesota released defensive tackles Javon Hargrave and Jonathan Allen, two of their big-money free agent signings a year ago who didn't necessarily meet high expectations.

Minnesota recently slapped the exclusive rights tender on Redmond, which is a one-year, league-minimum contract offer that prevents Redmond from negotiating with other teams. The 27-year-old will likely be rewarded with a contract extension that pays him well above the league minimum and cements him in the middle of the Vikings' defensive line as one of the most important players on the team in 2026 and beyond.