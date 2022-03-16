Vikings Re-Sign Punter Jordan Berry to One-Year Deal

The Vikings' specialist trio of Berry, Greg Joseph, and Andrew DePaola will likely stay intact in 2022.

The Vikings have re-signed punter and holder Jordan Berry on a one-year deal, the team announced on Wednesday.

With kicker Greg Joseph getting a right-of-first-refusal tender and long snapper Andrew DePaolo under contract for one more year, the Vikings' specialist trio will likely stay intact in 2022. However, they'll have new coaches in coordinator Matt Daniels and assistant special teams coach Ben Kotwica. All three will be free agents next offseason.

Berry had a solid first season with the Vikings after being signed right before the 2021 season started. He finished 13th out of 29 qualified punters in average yardage, 14th in net yardage, and eighth in number of punts inside the 20 yard-line. Berry was also a reliable holder for Joseph, who had a strong season despite a couple missed kicks early on.

Prior to joining the Vikings, Berry spent six seasons as the Steelers' punter. He was released last August after losing the job in Pittsburgh to rookie Pressley Harvin III — who Berry easily out-performed last season.

2022 will be the eight season in the NFL for the 31-year-old Melbourne, Australia native. He played college football at Eastern Kentucky and went undrafted in 2014.

Assuming Joseph doesn't get an offer from someone else, the Vikings will enter training camp without any questions about who their kicker, punter, and long snapper will be, which isn't something they can always say.

