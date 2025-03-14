Vikings receive best free agency grade after multitude of big additions
It's been a big free agency for the Minnesota Vikings, and so far, they're being deemed the winners of the offseason.
Pro Football Focus (PFF) released free agency grades for all 32 teams on Friday, and the Vikings were deemed the best performers, receiving an A+ grade from the organization. PFF included the Vikings' moves to re-sign safety Harrison Smith, cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. and running back Aaron Jones, the interior offensive line splashes by signing former Indianapolis Colts linemen Ryan Kelly and Will Fries, the bolstering of the defensive line by signing former Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen and former San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Javon Hargrave and the strengthening of the secondary by signing former Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Isaiah Rodgers. Quite the list indeed.
That doesn't even include the Vikings re-signing restricted free agent punter Ryan Wright, adding former UFL safety Bubba Bolden and extending safety Theo Jackson. And Minnesota likely isn't done yet as it's still looking for a veteran quarterback to pair alongside J.J. McCarthy, and rumors of an Aaron Rodgers addition haven't gone away just yet.
But the analytics and the analysts like Minnesota's moves so far. Here's how PFF's grades compared to our grades:
Harrison Smith (one-year deal worth up to $14 million)
- PFF grade: Average
- Vikings On SI: N/A
Javon Hargrave (two years, $30 million)
- PFF grade: Above average
- Vikings On SI: A
Will Fries (five years, $88 million)
- PFF grade: Good
- Vikings On SI: B
Jonathan Allen (three years, $51 million)
- PFF grade: Average
- Vikings On SI: A-
Byron Murphy Jr. (three years, $54 million)
- PFF grade: Average
- Vikings On SI: C
Ryan Kelly (two years, $18 million)
- PFF grade: Above average
- Vikings On SI: A
Isaiah Rodgers (two years, $11 million)
- PFF grade: Average
- Vikings On SI: B+
Aaron Jones (two years, $20 million)
- PFF grade: Average
- Vikings On SI: B