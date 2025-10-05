Vikings release inactive list with mindset on overcoming adversity
The Vikings and Browns have unveiled their respective inactive reports ahead of Sunday's 8:30 a.m. CT kickoff in London, and there aren't any big surprises.
As expected, the Vikings' inactive report includes quarterback J.J. McCarthy (ankle), linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (neck), center Michael Jurgens (hamstring), guard Donovan Jackson (wrist), tackle Brian O'Neill (knee), tight end Ben Yurosek, and defensive tackle Elijah Williams.
Minnesota is also without three other regular starters who are on injured reserve: center Ryan Kelly, running back Aaron Jones, and linebacker Blake Cashman.
The Vikings are expected to start an offensive line featuring Blake Brandel at center and Joe Huber at left guard. Huber has 12 career snaps to his name, and Brandel has never played center in college or the NFL. They'll also be starting backup Justin Skule in O'Neill's spot at right tackle.
Head coach Kevin O'Connell's mindset, despite the injuries, is optimistic.
"I'm very fortunate to have some players that kind of look at things through the similar lens as I do, where adversity or challenges or obstacles are really just opportunities for growth from a team standpoint, where what can that mean to you when you're able to overcome some of those things and find a way to win a game?" O'Connell said Friday.
"I'm a big believer, if you're looking for obstacles and excuses, you're probably going to find them. So, why would we take the time and energy to look? Let's just focus on what we need to focus on in the present. And I think things will work out for this team because of the type of players and coaches we have. And my confidence level in the group is as high as it's ever been."
Browns inactive report
The Browns don't have any surprises on their inactive report.
- QB: Shedeur Sanders (emergency third -string quarterback)
- S: Damontae Kazee
- RB: Raheim Sanders
- DT: Mike Hall Jr.
- OT: Thayer Munford Jr.
- OT: Cornelius Lucas
- G: Zak Zinter
The big story for the Browns is that rookie Dillon Gabriel is making his first career start at quarterback. Joe Flacco, who has six interceptions and two touchdowns through four weeks, has been demoted to the backup QB job.