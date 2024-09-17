Vikings reportedly work out Pro Bowler Kwon Alexander, among others
Pro Bowl linebacker Kwon Alexander headlined a group of free agents the Vikings recently worked out.
The Vikings have had workouts with Alexander, cornerback Ekow Boye-Doe, linebacker Caleb Johnson and corner Damarion Williams, KPRC 2 Houston’s Aaron Wilson reported on Tuesday.
Alexander, 30, is the most notable and veteran name of the bunch. Alexander is a nine-year NFL veteran and has had runs with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — who selected him in the fourth round of the 2015 NFL draft — San Francisco 49ers, New Orleans Saints, New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers. His most recent stint was with the Steelers last season, where he played nine games.
Alexander has played 104 total games across his nine-year career, recording 631 tackles, 13.5 sacks, 12 forced fumbles, nine interceptions and five fumble recoveries in that span. Last season, Alexander had 41 tackles, a sack, a pick and a forced fumble in the nine games for Pittsburgh.
Alexander led the league in solo tackles in 2016 and was a Pro Bowler in 2017.
Boye-Doe was signed as an undrafted free agent this offseason by the Kansas City Chiefs after a standout career at Kansas State. He had seven tackles in the preseason, but didn’t survive the Chiefs’ roster cuts as an undersized player with rookie experience in a deep cornerback room.
Williams was a surprise cut a day ahead of the cutdown deadline for the Baltimore Ravens. Williams was a fourth-round pick in the 2022 draft and played 14 games that season, recording 24 tackles. He was placed on injured reserve and didn’t play a game last season due to an ankle injury.
Johnson, meanwhile, was waived by the Cleveland Browns ahead of roster cutdowns despite signing a futures contract with the team in January. He was signed by the Jets as an undrafted free agent in 2023 and spent time on their practice squad as well with the Steelers and Arizona Cardinals.