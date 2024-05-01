Inside The Vikings

Vikings Rookie Minicamp: Dates Announced, Tryout Players

The Vikings will have their rookie minicamp at TCO Performance Center soon.

Jun 11, 2019; Eagan, MN, USA; A Minnesota Vikings helmet sits on the field at TCO Performance Center
The Vikings' rookie minicamp will take place at TCO Performance Center from May 10th to 12th, the NFL announced on Wednesday. It'll be the first time that J.J. McCarthy, Dallas Turner, and the rest of Minnesota's rookies take the field for an NFL practice.

The Vikings' offseason program is already underway. Following rookie minicamp, there will be OTAs on May 20-21, May 23, May 28-29, May 31, and June 10-13. Mandatory minicamp is set for June 4-6.

These are some of the players who will be participating in Vikings rookie minicamp:

2024 Draft Picks (7)

* J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan
* Dallas Turner, OLB, Alabama
* Khyree Jackson, CB, Oregon
* Walter Rouse, OT, Oklahoma
* Will Reichard, K, Alabama
* Michael Jurgens, C, Wake Forest
* Levi Drake Rodriguez, DT, Texas A&M-Commerce

2024 UDFAs (17)

* Gabriel Murphy, EDGE, UCLA
* Owen Porter, EDGE, Marshall
* Dwight McGlothern Jr., CB, Arkansas
* Bo Richter, LB, Air Force
* Dallas Gant, LB, Toledo
* Donovan Manuel, LB, Florida International
* K.J. Cloyd, LB, Miami
* Taki Taimani, DT, Oregon
* Tyler Manoa, DT, Arizona
* Doug Nester, OL, West Virginia
* Matt Cindric, OL, California
* Spencer Rolland, OL, North Carolina
* Jeremy Flax, OL, Kentucky
* Trey Knox, TE, South Carolina
* Devron Harper, WR, Mercer
* Ty James, WR, Mercer
* Jeshaun Jones, WR, Maryland

Those 24 players will be supplemented by a variety of players attending the minicamp on a tryout basis. Those are typically rookies who weren't signed as UDFAs, but they can sometimes include players who already have previous NFL experience. Adam Thielen and C.J. Ham are famous examples of players who made the Vikings' roster after trying out at rookie minicamp. Here are a few tryout players who are reportedly attending this year's Vikings rookie camp:

* Jermaine Brown Jr., RB, UAB (source)
* Chance Main, DT, Texas State (source)
* Noah Washington, EDGE, Morgan State (source)
* Brady Weeks, LS, Minnesota (source)
* Kolbi Fuqua, DB, Jacksonville State (source)

That's 29 players. Last year's rookie minicamp had 43, so keep an eye out for the full rosters when camp begins on May 10th.

