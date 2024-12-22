Vikings-Seahawks inactives: Harrison Smith ruled out for Minnesota
Vikings safety Harrison Smith (foot) has been ruled out for today's game against the Seahawks. It'll be Smith's first injury absence since the 2022 season. He came into the weekend with a questionable designation.
Without their longest-tenured player, the Vikings will likely turn to Theo Jackson as their third safety alongside Camryn Bynum and Josh Metellus. Jackson is a third-year player who the Vikings really like, but he's only played 195 defensive snaps in his career. This is a big opportunity for him. Veteran safety Bobby McCain could also be an option to see the field after being elevated from the practice squad on Saturday.
The 35-year-old Smith remains one of the Vikings' more important defensive players, so this is a significant loss for Brian Flores' group. Smith has nine passes defended, two interceptions, and a sack this year, but his experience and communication are what will be missed most.
Here's the full list of Vikings inactives:
* S Harrison Smith
* DT Jalen Redmond
* CB Fabian Moreau
* TE Nick Muse
* OL Dan Feeney
* OL Walter Rouse
Redmond and Moreau were ruled out on Friday. Redmond, who has been playing at a very high level recently, is in concussion protocol. Moreau's absence with a hip injury comes as Stephon Gilmore returns to the lineup after missing the last two games with a hamstring injury. Fullback C.J. Ham is also good to go for Minnesota.
Seattle's inactive list is below:
Kickoff is at 3:05 p.m. central time.
