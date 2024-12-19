Vikings-Seahawks injury report: Geno Smith full participant, Brian O'Neill limited
Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith was a full participant in Seattle's Wednesday practice ahead of Sunday's showdown with the Vikings.
Smith exited the Seahawks' Week 15 loss to the Packers in the third quarter with a knee injury. He did not return to the game but appears to have avoided serious injury and looks set to return against the Vikings. If Smith can't play, Seattle would have likely rely on Sam Howell, who went 5-of-14 for 24 yards and one interception in relief duty in the 30-13 loss to Green Bay.
Elsewhere for the Seahawks, star receiver DK Metcalf (shoulder) and running backs Kenneth Walker (calf) and Zach Charbonnet (oblique) all missed Wednesday's practice. Metcalf is second on the team in receptions (57) and yards (840) this season. Walker is the team's leading rusher but has missed the past two games, while Charbonnet is second in rushing for Seattle this season. Starting center Olu Oluwatimi (knee) also missed Wednesday's practice after leaving Sunday's game against the Packers with an injury.
As for the Vikings, cornerback Fabian Moreau (hip) and Jalen Redmond (concussion) were listed as DNPs. Moreau has filled in well in place of starting corner Stephon Gilmore the past couple weeks, while Redmond has been outstanding on the Vikings' defensive line the past couple games.
Starting right tackle Brian O'Neill, who was in and out of the team's 30-12 win over the Bears on Monday, was limited Wednesday. Harrison Phillips (knee), Patrick Jones II (knee), David Quessenberry (oblique), and Harrison Smith (foot) were all limited Wednesday as well.
Gilmore (hamstring) appears nearing a return, as he started the week as a full participant. Tight end Josh Oliver (wrist) was also listed as a full participant on Wednesday.