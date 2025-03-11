Inside The Vikings

Vikings sign Pro Bowl corner Byron Murphy Jr. to monster contract

  • Murphy Jr. is sticking with the Vikings for three more seasons.
  • $22 million annual average salary makes him one of the highest-paid corners in the NFL.

Joe Nelson

Nov 3, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. (7) reacts with the crowd after an interception off Indianapolis Colts quarterback Joe Flacco (not pictured) during the third quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images
Nov 3, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. (7) reacts with the crowd after an interception off Indianapolis Colts quarterback Joe Flacco (not pictured) during the third quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Vikings are keeping Pro Bowl cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. in Minnesota.

According to reports, Murphy and the Vikings have agreed toa. three-year deal worth $66 million. Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero were the first to break the news, citing Murphy's agent, Zeke Sandhu of Klutch Sports.

Josina Anderson is reporting that Murphy $35 million of the contract is guaranteed.

With Murphy back, the Vikings retain a standout corner who led the team with six interceptions in 2024. He was named to the Pro Bowl and earned the Pro Bowl MVP award. Murphy will be the No. 1 cornerback in 2025, with fellow free-agent signee Isaiah Rodgers starting on the opposite side of the field, in addition to Mehki Blackmon returning to a key role after missing the 2024-25 season with an ACL injury.

The Murphy deal comes on the heals of Minnesota reportedly signing four-time Pro Bowl center Ryan Kelly, and cornerback Bubba Bolden and Rodgers.

Vikings news, rumors and analysis

feed

Published
Joe Nelson
JOE NELSON

Joe Nelson has more than 20 years of experience in Minnesota sports journalism. Nelson began his career in sports radio, working at smaller stations in Marshall and St. Cloud before moving to the highly-rated KFAN-FM 100.3 in the Twin Cities. While there, he produced the popular mid-morning show hosted by Minnesota Vikings play-by-play announcer Paul Allen. His time in radio laid the groundwork for his transition to sports writing in 2011. He covers the Vikings, Timberwolves, Gophers and Twins for On SI.

Home/News