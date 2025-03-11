Vikings sign Pro Bowl corner Byron Murphy Jr. to monster contract
- Murphy Jr. is sticking with the Vikings for three more seasons.
- $22 million annual average salary makes him one of the highest-paid corners in the NFL.
The Vikings are keeping Pro Bowl cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. in Minnesota.
According to reports, Murphy and the Vikings have agreed toa. three-year deal worth $66 million. Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero were the first to break the news, citing Murphy's agent, Zeke Sandhu of Klutch Sports.
Josina Anderson is reporting that Murphy $35 million of the contract is guaranteed.
With Murphy back, the Vikings retain a standout corner who led the team with six interceptions in 2024. He was named to the Pro Bowl and earned the Pro Bowl MVP award. Murphy will be the No. 1 cornerback in 2025, with fellow free-agent signee Isaiah Rodgers starting on the opposite side of the field, in addition to Mehki Blackmon returning to a key role after missing the 2024-25 season with an ACL injury.
The Murphy deal comes on the heals of Minnesota reportedly signing four-time Pro Bowl center Ryan Kelly, and cornerback Bubba Bolden and Rodgers.