Vikings snap counts and notable PFF grades from Week 3 win over Texans
The Vikings made another statement to the rest of the league on Sunday, eviscerating a good Texans team 34-7 to move to 3-0 on the season. It was a well-rounded performance, featuring four touchdown passes from Sam Darnold, a big game from Aaron Jones, and a third straight dominant showing from Brian Flores' defense. It was a day where the Vikings needed to rely on their depth, as they were without Ivan Pace Jr. and Dallas Turner in addition to Jordan Addison and T.J. Hockenson.
Let's see what we can learn from looking at the Vikings' snap counts and some notable player grades from Pro Football Focus.
Vikings offensive snap counts vs. Texans (out of 63)
* C Garrett Bradbury: 63
* LG Blake Brandel: 63
* RG Ed Ingram: 63
* QB Sam Darnold: 61
* RT Brian O’Neill: 60
* LT Christian Darrisaw: 57
* WR Justin Jefferson: 57
* WR Jalen Nailor: 54
* TE Johnny Mundt: 51
* RB Aaron Jones: 38
* TE Josh Oliver: 31
* WR Brandon Powell: 27
* RB Ty Chandler: 22
* WR Trent Sherfield: 15
* FB C.J. Ham: 12
* LT/RT David Quessenberry: 9
* WR Trishton Jackson: 5
* TE Robert Tonyan: 3
* QB Nick Mullens: 2
Darnold missed one play in the third quarter after an awkward hit on his knee, then gave way to Mullens for the final kneel down. Darrisaw and O'Neill both briefly left the game but were also able to return. This was a huge Jones game — he had 148 total yards and a touchdown — but Chandler continued to mix in on roughly a third of the snaps. Tonyan, elevated from the practice squad, made his Vikings debut.
At receiver, it's going to be interesting to see what the snap counts look like when Addison is back. He figures to eat into Nailor's snaps, but Nailor has been so good that he should remain heavily involved. Jackson will likely return to the inactive list, with Powell and Sherfield seeing a bit less work.
Top 5 PFF grades on offense (min. 20 snaps)
1. Jefferson — 78.8
2. Jones — 78.5
3. Darnold — 73.5
4. Darrisaw — 71.9
5. Nailor — 68.9
It's the usual suspects here. Darnold and his top three skill players led the way on offense, with Darrisaw doing his thing as usual (though maybe not quite to his elite standard). Quessenberry and Sherfield also had 70+ grades on fewer snaps. Lower grades went to Oliver, Chandler, and Mundt. And the Vikings' right side of the offensive line — Bradbury, Ingram, O'Neill — all ended up with pass-blocking grades below 60.
Vikings defensive snap counts vs. Texans
* S Camryn Bynum: 67
* S Josh Metellus: 67
* CB Byron Murphy Jr: 60
* LB Blake Cashman: 54
* S Harrison Smith: 52
* CB Shaq Griffin: 47
* OLB Jonathan Greenard: 46
* CB Stephon Gilmore: 45
* OLB Andrew Van Ginkel: 41
* DL Jihad Ward: 37
* DL Harrison Phillips: 33
* OLB Pat Jones II: 33
* DL Jerry Tillery: 30
* DL Jonathan Bullard: 23
* LB Kamu Grugier-Hill: 21
* DL Jalen Redmond: 16
* S Theo Jackson: 16
* DL Taki Taimani: 14
* OLB Bo Richter: 13
* LB Brian Asamoah II: 13
* S Jay Ward: 9
The Vikings' big lead meant they got to rest some starters late and give snaps to a total of 21 defensive players in this game. Griffin had a larger role than last week due to the Texans' usage of three-receiver sets. With no Turner, Jihad Ward played a season-high 37 snaps. With no Pace, Grugier-Hill saw his first action on defense and finished with an interception and another pass breakup.
Minnesota continued to utilize a deep defensive line rotation; even Redmond got some late run and picked up his first NFL sack. Richter, who was a practice squad elevation, made his NFL debut.
Top 5 PFF grades on defense (min. 20 snaps)
1. Greenard — 73.6
2. Smith — 73.0
3. Bynum — 67.1
4. Metellus — 66.0
5. Gilmore — 62.2
I'll be honest, I don't really understand how the Vikings' defensive grades were so low in a game where they sacked C.J. Stroud five times, came up with two takeaways, and held the Texans to seven points. That's why it's valuable to watch the film and not take PFF's grades as gospel. Greenard led the way with three sacks and five total pressures against his former team.
The Vikings' lowest grade went to Murphy (32.6), who was charged with two missed tackles and 79 passing yards allowed in coverage. He also dropped a potential interception. Other low grades went to Jihad Ward, Phillips, and Jones.