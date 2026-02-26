2026 NFL Combine Meeting Tracker: Every Player the Vikings Spoke With

The NFL combine is underway in Indianapolis, with all 32 teams on hand for the league's premier pre-draft event. Prospect workouts began on Thursday and will continue through Sunday, but those are just one portion of the scouting and evaluation process. Perhaps more important are the meetings, both formal and informal, that teams have with players over the course of the week.

Below, we're tracking all of the Vikings' reported meetings with draft prospects in Indy.

Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon

Source: VikesVerified

Thieneman is a prospect we've written about quite a bit already at Vikings On SI. After starring at both Purdue and Oregon, he could make a lot of sense for Minnesota as a Harrison Smith replacement. He's a rangy, versatile, playmaking safety who has a lot of traits that fit Brian Flores' scheme. The big question is whether or not the value is there at No. 18 overall, because he isn't making it to the middle of the second round.

Bud Clark, S, TCU

Source: VikesVerified

Bud Clark at the Senior Bowl | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

If the Vikings want to wait a bit longer to take a safety, Clark could be a logical Day 2 target. He's an older prospect who spent six years at TCU, but his playmaking ability is evident on tape and on his stat sheet. No one in the country recorded more than Clark's 15 interceptions over the last four years. He performed well at the Senior Bowl earlier this month and confirmed that he's had a formal meeting with the Vikings this week.

Chris Johnson, CB, San Diego State

Source: VikesVerified

Speaking of players who had good weeks at the Senior Bowl, Johnson is an intriguing cornerback option to keep an eye on in the second round of the draft. Among all draft-eligible corners, he had the best PFF grade last season. Johnson is a smooth mover who picked off four passes in 2025.

Demonte Capehart, DT, Clemson

Source: Ryan Linkletter

Demonte Capehart | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Peter Woods is the Clemson defensive tackle who will be a first-round pick, but his teammate Capehart is an interesting Day 3 target. He was at Clemson for six years and had 9.5 tackles for loss and five batted passes over the last three seasons. Capehart ran an unofficial 4.85 40 on Thursday.

Others

These are not backed up by video so they shouldn't be viewed as 100 percent confirmed.