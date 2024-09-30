Vikings snap counts and notable PFF grades from Week 4 win over Packers
The Vikings moved to 4-0 in wild fashion on Sunday, taking a 28-0 first-half lead over the rival Packers only to hang on by the skin of their teeth in a 31-29 victory at Lambeau Field. Sam Darnold threw three more touchdown passes, Jordan Addison had a big game in his return, and the Vikings' defense forced a season-high four takeaways to make up for some lapses in coverage during a four-TD game for Jordan Love. It was quite the rollercoaster ride.
As we do each week, let's look at the Vikings' snap counts and notable PFF grades to see what we can learn.
Vikings offensive snap counts vs. Packers (out of 68)
* QB Sam Darnold: 68
* C Garrett Bradbury: 68
* LG Blake Brandel: 68
* RG Ed Ingram: 68
* RT Brian O’Neill: 68
* LT Christian Darrisaw: 68
* WR Justin Jefferson: 61
* RB Aaron Jones: 56
* TE Josh Oliver: 46
* WR Jordan Addison: 45
* TE Johnny Mundt: 41
* WR Brandon Powell: 23
* WR Trent Sherfield: 22
* FB C.J. Ham: 17
* WR Jalen Nailor: 14
* RB Ty Chandler: 8
* TE Robert Tonyan: 7
Addison returned to action and played two-thirds of the snaps as the Vikings' clear-cut WR2, scoring a pair of touchdowns on four touches. Nailor, whose role expanded massively in Addison's absence, played a season-low 14 snaps — fewer than both Powell and Sherfield, who the Vikings value as run blockers.
Coming into this game, Jones had 101 snaps to Chandler's 61, but the former Packer dominated backfield work in his return to Green Bay. An 82 percent snap share and 26 touches were both season highs for Jones, who was used as a workhorse in this game. It'll be interesting to see if that continues. Also notable is that Oliver out-snapped Mundt for the first time this year.
Top 5 PFF grades on offense (min. 20 snaps)
1. Jefferson — 82.7
2. Darrisaw — 81.1
3. Addison — 76.8
4. Jones — 73.2
5. Ingram — 69.5
The usual suspects top this list, with Addison also making his impact felt in his return to the field. And give credit to the much-maligned Ingram, whose 68.3 pass-blocking grade was his best of the season. Bradbury (68.0 overall grade) also played well.
The lowest PFF grade on the Vikings' offense went to Darnold, despite his strong box score stats. He had an early interception dropped among three total turnover-worthy plays. Powell and Brandel also finished with poor grades.
Vikings defensive snap counts vs. Packers (out of 76)
* S Josh Metellus: 76
* S Harrison Smith: 76
* LB Blake Cashman: 76
* S Camryn Bynum: 70
* CB Byron Murphy Jr: 70
* OLB Andrew Van Ginkel: 63
* CB Stephon Gilmore: 62
* OLB Jonathan Greenard: 61
* DL Harrison Phillips: 46
* OLB Pat Jones II: 43
* CB Shaq Griffin: 40
* DL Jonathan Bullard: 35
* DL Jerry Tillery: 31
* DL Jihad Ward: 31
* LB Kamu Grugier-Hill: 26
* DL Taki Taimani: 12
* OLB Dallas Turner: 11
* DL Jalen Redmond: 7
The first thing that stands out is that Turner only played 11 snaps in his return after missing last week's game with a knee injury. The rookie's role could grow over the course of the season, but for now, he's a distant fourth in the OLB rotation. Jones, who recorded the Vikings' only sack on Sunday and his team-high fifth of the season, isn't going anywhere.
Griffin is third in the Vikings' cornerback depth chart, but he has a valuable role and came away with his first interception of the season. Murphy forced two takeaways with a pick and a punch out. And Grugier-Hill, filling in for Ivan Pace Jr. again, had an INT for the second straight week.
Top 5 PFF grades on defense (min. 20 snaps)
1. Grugier-Hill — 83.8
2. Murphy — 74.1
3. Bullard —70.5
4. Gilmore — 68.0
5. Metellus — 66.6
Will the Vikings consider keeping Grugier-Hill in the lineup to some degree once Pace is healthy, which could be this week in London? He's been quite good for them over the past two games, but Brian Flores' defense isn't set up to use three inside linebackers and we know how great Pace was last year. Murphy leads the Vikings' defense by a mile (in a bad way) in missed tackles and yards allowed in coverage, so it was encouraging to see him come up with two big plays in the fourth quarter. Gilmore and Metellus have been very solid all year long.
The Vikings' lowest PFF grade on defense went to Van Ginkel, uncharacteristically. He was charged with three missed tackles. Jones, Ward, and Griffin also had sub-50 grades.