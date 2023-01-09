Vikings Snap Counts vs. Bears: Plenty of Reps for Backups Like Nick Mullens, Jalen Nailor

The Vikings came into Sunday's regular season finale against the Bears knowing they wanted to see their starters play for at least the majority of the first half. Coming off a tough loss in Green Bay, they felt it was important that their first units played some good football and went into the postseason with positive momentum.

For the most part, they achieved that. The Vikings moved the ball effectively on all five of their offensive possessions in the first half, scoring two touchdowns and turning a Patrick Peterson interception into a field goal. They could've been up by more than ten points at halftime, if not for a Dalvin Cook fumble and poor clock management at the end of the half, but it was a solid effort from Kirk Cousins and company.

Defensively, the Vikings' starters — sans Harrison Smith and Za'Darius Smith — forced two punts, a turnover on downs, and an interception before allowing a touchdown late in the half.

In the second half, most of the starters were pulled from the game. A few remained, including the right side of the offensive line and a few defensive backs. But the Vikings took the opportunity to evaluate a bunch of second-string and third-string players, which will be helpful as they eventually head into the offseason.

To their credit, the Vikings' backups had just as much success as the starters. Nick Mullens led three scoring drives and threw a pick. And after allowing a touchdown, the defense forced a punt, another turnover on downs, and got another interception late in the game.

Let's take a look at the snap counts from this game to see what we can learn.