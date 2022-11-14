Vikings Snap Counts vs. Bills: Blake Brandel, Andrew Booth Jr. Thrust Into Action

What more can be said about that game?

The Vikings' 33-30 overtime win over the Bills on Sunday wasn't just the game of the year, it was one of the best regular season games you'll ever see in the NFL. There were almost too many crazy moments to count.

When the dust settled, the end result was the Vikings' seventh consecutive victory by eight points or fewer. Considering the opponent, the setting, and the deficit — 17 points late in the third quarter — it was easily the most impressive win of the Kevin O'Connell era, thus far.

Beating the Bills in the way they did required the Vikings to get contributions from up and down the roster. Justin Jefferson and Patrick Peterson had huge games, but all kinds of players made their mark on the outcome. That includes a few guys who probably weren't expecting to see the field outside of special teams when the day began.

Let's take our weekly look at the Vikings' snap counts to see what we can learn.

Vikings offensive snap counts vs. Buffalo (out of 83)

QB Kirk Cousins: 83

RT Brian O'Neill: 83

RG Ed Ingram: 83

LG Ezra Cleveland: 83

C Garrett Bradbury: 83

WR Justin Jefferson: 83

WR Adam Thielen: 78

TE T.J. Hockenson: 76

RB Dalvin Cook: 70

WR K.J. Osborn: 65

LT Christian Darrisaw: 44

LT Blake Brandel: 39

TE Johnny Mundt: 23

RB Alexander Mattison: 13

FB C.J. Ham: 7

First of all, 83 snaps is a ton of snaps. This game nearly went the maximum possible 70 minutes of game time, finishing almost four hours after the opening kickoff. If not for Patrick Peterson's second interception, it had a chance to end up as perhaps the most entertaining tie of all time.

Cousins, four of five linemen, and Jefferson were on the field for all 83 snaps. Thielen, Hockenson, Cook, and Osborn weren't that far behind, as the Vikings continue to lean heavily on their star-studded 11 personnel grouping. Hockenson made his presence felt again in his second game with the Vikings, catching seven of ten targets for 45 yards, picking up multiple key first downs, and blocking effectively in the running game.

Darrisaw was having his usual excellent game — allowing zero pressures and mauling defenders as a run blocker — when he left to be evaluated for a concussion and didn't return. That meant Brandel had to step in for one of the Vikings' best players in a game against one of the league's best defenses. The 2020 sixth-round pick held his own wonderfully, which helped allow the Vikings' offense to mount the comeback that they did.

Ham only played seven snaps, but scored his first rushing touchdown since 2017. Jalen Reagor didn't see any offensive snaps.

Vikings defensive snap counts vs. Buffalo (out of 75)

S Camryn Bynum: 75

CB Patrick Peterson: 75

LB Eric Kendricks: 75

S Harrison Smith: 75

LB Jordan Hicks: 72

SCB Chandon Sullivan: 70

OLB Danielle Hunter: 60

OLB Za'Darius Smith: 56

DT Harrison Phillips: 54

CB Andrew Booth Jr: 37

CB Akayleb Evans: 35

DT Jonathan Bullard: 34

OLB D.J. Wonnum: 33

DT James Lynch: 22

DT Khyiris Tonga: 21

OLB Patrick Jones II: 17

DT Ross Blacklock: 11

CB Duke Shelley: 3

The Vikings' defense had to play a ton of snaps too, and they did it against one of the best quarterbacks and offenses in the league. Peterson and Kendricks, who combined for three takeaways in the fourth quarter and overtime, were among the four players out there for every single defensive snap.

Hunter and Za'Darius Smith each recorded a sack and were their typical impactful selves. Hunter now has five sacks in the last five games after having one in the first four. Smith had another nine pressures, per PFF, and now leads the NFL in pressures by a margin of ten. Phillips stepped up in his return to Buffalo with a career-high seven pressures of his own.

Evans made his first career start at cornerback and was up and down, giving up four catches (including a touchdown) and forcing a fumble in run support. He left the game with a concussion and was ruled out at halftime. That meant Booth stepped in and saw a lot of Stefon Diggs in his first regular season action at corner. The rookie allowed six catches on seven targets, which may have led to Shelley entering the game in a critical spot in overtime. The former Bear, just signed from the practice squad a day earlier, made one of the biggest plays of the day with a pass breakup on TE Dawson Knox in the end zone.

"I thought it was great work for Andrew to get in there," Kevin O'Connell said on Monday. "(And) Duke getting in there and making the impact there on the critical PBU, since day one showing up at our facility, he's been a guy that just continues to show that he's got the ability to make those plays. He's confident in himself, he's very smart, instinctive. I think we'll be able to find some spots for both him and Andrew to get some playing time and get in there and help us."

